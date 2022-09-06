BRB vs MTI Dream11 Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Assam T20 2022 , September 6, 8:30 AM IST

BRB vs MTI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam T20 2022 match between Brahmaputra Boys and Manas Tigers: In the 27th match of the Assam T20 2022, Brahmaputra Boys will have a faceoff with Manas Tigers at the Amingaon Cricket Ground. Manas Tigers will be eager for revenge as they lost their last game against Brahmaputra Boys by ten wickets. The team struggled with the batting last time as they scored only 115 runs.

Tigers are currently second-last in the points table with two wins and six losses. The team broke the shackles in the last game by defeating Kaziranga Heroes by 25 runs. Wasiqur Rahman and Rajjakuddin Ahmed were the star performers as they scored 54 and 41 runs, respectively. Manas Tigers need to continue the momentum to keep their playoff chances alive.

On the other hand, Brahmaputra Boys are third in the points table. With four wins from seven league matches, the team has collected eight points. Brahmaputra need to score a victory in the tournament as they have lost their last three matches. In their most recent game, they were hammered by Subansiri Champs by two wickets.

Ahead of the match between Brahmaputra Boys and Manas Tigers, here is everything you need to know:

BRB vs MTI Telecast

Brahmaputra Boys vs Manas Tigers game will not be telecast in India

BRB vs MTI Live Streaming

Assam T20 2022 will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

BRB vs MTI Match Details

BRB vs MTI match will be played at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati at 08:30 AM IST on September 06, Tuesday.

BRB vs MTI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Pritam Das

Vice-captain - Sourav Saha

Suggested Playing XI for BRB vs MTI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Abhishek Thakuri

Batters: Riyan Parag, Rishav Das, Sourav Saha

All-rounders: Sibsankar Roy, Rituraj Biswas, Arup Das

Bowlers: Pritam Das, Abhilash Gogoi, Krishna Das, Dipok Gohain

BRB vs MTI Probable XIs

Brahmaputra Boys: Sunil Lachit, Riyan Parag, Rishav Das, Rituraj Biswas, Sibsankar Roy, Pallavkumar Das, Gunjanjyoti Deka, Rahul Singh, Anurag Talukdar(wk), Krishna Das, Deepak Gohain

Manas Tigers: Sourav Saha, Abhishek Thakuri, Arup Das, Pritam Das, Dibash Hazarika, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Abhilash Gogoi, Hrishikesh Bora, Raj Agarwal, Dhruv Borah, Wasiqur Rahman(wk)

