BRD vs TN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 match, December 14, 09:00 AM IST

>BRD vs TN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 match between Baroda and Tamil Nadu: Baroda will go head-to-head against Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Elite Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The game will be hosted at the KCA Cricket Ground, Thiruvananthapuram, India at 09:00 AM IST on December 14, Tuesday.

Baroda and Tamil Nadu have delivered contrasting performances in the tournament so far. Tamil Nadu are continuing the winning momentum from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The team has secured victory in three out of their four league matches to proudly sit at the top of the table. Tamil Nadu’s only loss in the league came in their last game against Puducherry by just one run.

Baroda, on the other hand, are out from the qualification race. The team failed to make an impact. They will be playing their last match on Tuesday and will be hoping to sign off from the tournament with a terrific performance. Baroda won just one out of their four matches.

>Ahead of the match between Baroda and Tamil Nadu; here is everything you need to know:

>BRD vs TN Telecast

BRD vs TN match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

>BRD vs TN Live Streaming

BRD vs TN match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

>BRD vs TN Match Details

The BRD vs TN match will be played at KCA Cricket Ground, Thiruvananthapuram, India at 09:00 AM IST on December 14, Tuesday.

>BRD vs TN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Washington Sundar

Vice-Captain: Shahrukh Khan

>Suggested Playing XI for BRD vs TN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kedar Devdhar, N Jagadeesan, Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Aditya Waghmode, Baba Indrajith, Shahrukh Khan

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt

>BRD vs TN Probable XIs:

>Baroda: Kedar Devdhar (c), Aditya Waghmode, Abhimanyu Rajput, Krunal Pandya, Bhanu Pania, Dhruv Patel, Mitesh Patel (WK), Karthik Kakade, Atit Sheth, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala

>Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan (c), Washington Sundar, Baba Indrajith, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Jagatheesan Kousik, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, Manimaran Siddharth, R Silambarasan

