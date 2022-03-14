BRE vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League 2022 Championship Week - Match 2 between Brescia CC and Alby Zalmi: The second match of Champions Week of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 will see Brescia CC facing off against Alby Zalmi at the Cartama Oval, Cartama on Monday, March 14. This game is scheduled to commence at 3:30 pm IST.

Brescia CC were looking decent in the Group C group stage fixtures, but they finished at the fourth spot with two victories in five matches. However, they are coming off a comprehensive victory over group leaders Carlton CC in the final league game by nine wickets.

Alby Zalmi, didn’t have a good run in the Group D stage matches, they too finished fourth with the same wins as their Championship rivals. Similar to Brescia, they too defeated the table toppers MSC Frankfurt by one wicket and will aim to continue that momentum on Monday.

Ahead of the match between Brescia CC and Alby Zalmi; here is everything you need to know:

BRE vs ALZ Telecast

Brescia CC vs Alby Zalmi game will not be telecast in India.

BRE vs ALZ Live Streaming

The European Cricket League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BRE vs ALZ Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, in Cartama, Spain at 3:30 pm IST on March 14, Monday.

BRE vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sami Khalil

Vice-Captain: Basharat Ali

Suggested Playing XI for BRE vs ALZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Yasir Dullu

Batters: Babar Hussain, Basharat Ali, Zia Khan Alozai, Rahel Khan

All-rounders: Sami Khalil, Aman Zahid

Bowlers: Basharat Ali, Bashar Khan, Usman Jabbar, Ismaeel Zia

BRE vs ALZ Probable XIs:

Brescia CC: Ahmadullah Safi, Imran Naveed, Babar Hussain, Basharat Ali, Yasir Dullu, Shadnan Khan, Naveed Chaudhary, Javed Muhammad, Bashar Khan, Qalab Sajjad, Imad Khan

Alby Zalmi: Sami Khalil, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Rahel Khan, Zia Khan Alozai, Aman Zahid, Shahed Ali, Faseeh Choudhary, Basir Sahebi, Ismaeel Zia, Zabihullah Niazy, Usman Jabbar

—

