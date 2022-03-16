Brescia CC vs Alby Zalmi Dream11, BRE vs ALZ Dream11 Latest Update, BRE vs ALZ Dream11 Win, BRE vs ALZ Dream11 App, BRE vs ALZ Dream11 2021, BRE vs ALZ Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, BRE vs ALZ Dream11 Live Streaming

BRE vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Brescia CC and Alby Zalmi:

In the eighth match of the Championship Week of the European Cricket League T10 2022, Brescia CC will be playing against Alby Zalmi. Both Brescia CC and Alby Zalmi will be brimming with confidence as they are coming after good performances in the Super Three round.

Brescia CC didn’t enjoy a good outing during the league stage. They won just two of their five games to sit at fourth place in Group C. However, brilliant performance in the playoff games and Super Three round helped the team in reaching the Championship Week.

On the other hand, Alby Zalmi defeated MSC Frankfurt in the final of the Group D fixtures to confirm a place in the Championship week. Zalmi have a decent squad at their disposal and are likely to give a tough fight to Brescia CC. Azam Khalil and Rahel Khan will be standout players for the team.

Ahead of the match between Brescia CC and Alby Zalmi; here is everything you need to know:

BRE vs ALZ Telecast

Brescia CC vs Alby Zalmi game will not telecast in India

BRE vs ALZ Live Streaming

The European Cricket League T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BRE vs ALZ Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, Cartama at 08:30 PM IST on March 16, Wednesday.

BRE vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Babar Hussain

Vice-Captain - Shahed Ali

Suggested Playing XI for BRE vs ALZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ismaeel Zia, Yasir Dullu

Batters: Shahed Ali, Ziakhan Alozai, Babar Hussain

All-rounders: Ali Raza Islam, Azam Khalil, Rahel Khan

Bowlers: Bashar Khan, Basharat Ali, Taj Hussain

BRE vs ALZ Probable XIs:

Brescia CC: Babar Hussain, Yasir Dullu (wk), Imad Khan, Ahsan Akbar, Qalab Sajjad (c), Bashar Khan, Shadnan Khan, Ahmadullah Safi, Basharat Ali, Naveed Chaudhary, Ali Raza Islam

Alby Zalmi: Shahed Ali, Rahel Khan (c), Taj Hussain, Azam Khalil, Ismaeel Zia (wk), Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Usman Jabbar, Lemar Momand, Tas Qureshi, Zabihullah Niazy, Ziakhan Alozai

