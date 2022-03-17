BRE vs BRI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Brescia CC and Brigade: On Thursday, Brescia CC and Brigade will square off against each other in match 12 of the Championship Week of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval. This game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 pm IST. Both sides qualified for the Championship week following contrasting results in their respective groups.

Brescia didn’t enjoy a good run in the league stage, as they won just two of their five games to sit at fourth place in Group C. However, the team defeated Cluj in Qualifier 2 and Carlton in the Group C final to reach the Championship Week.

On the contrary, Brigade, performed well to finish second in the Group B stage with eight points to their name. They defeated the Royal Tigers by seven wickets in the Group B final and the team will be looking to do the same in this Championship Week game and come out on top.

Ahead of the match between Brescia CC and Brigade; here is everything you need to know:

BRE vs BRI Telecast

Brescia CC vs Brigade game will not be telecast in India

BRE vs BRI Live Streaming

The European Cricket League T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BRE vs BRI Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, in Cartama at 2:30 pm IST on Thursday, March 17.

BRE vs BRI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Babar Hussain

Vice-captain: Ryan MacBeth

Suggested Playing XI for BRE vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Simon Olphert

Batters: Adam McDaid, Ahsan Akbar, Babar Hussain, Naveed Chaudhary

All-rounders: Iftikhar Hussain-l, Ryan MacBeth, Andrew Britto

Bowlers: Basharat Ali, David Barr, Imran Naveed

BRE vs BRI Probable XIs

Brescia CC: Yasir Nawaz, Imad Khan, Ahsan Akbar, Babar Hussain, Shadnan Khan, Naveed Chaudhary, Ahmadullah Safi, Qulb Sajjad, Imran Naveed, Basharat Ali, Javed Muhammaad

Brigades: Simon Olphert, David Murdock, Nick Gray, Ryan Barr, Ryan MacBeth, Oisin Reynolds, David Barr, Graeme McCarter, Adam McDaid, Iftikhar Hussain-l, Andrew Britto

—

