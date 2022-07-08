BRE vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction For ECS T10 Brescia 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs, July 8, 4 PM IST

BRE vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s BRE vs JIB ECS T10 Brescia 2022 Play-off 2 between Brescia CC vs Jinnah Brescia: Brescia CC will take on Jinnah Brescia in the crucial Play-off match in the ECS T10 Brescia 2022. The match will begin at 4:00 pm IST at the JCC Brescia Cricket stadium.

Brescia CC are coming into the play-off after defeating the Pak Lions Ghedi by 14 runs. The table-toppers have had an impressive season winning 4 out of their 5 matches. Openers Muhammad Saqib and Farooq Khan have been in top form for them. The two batters have provided good starts to the team. Veteran bowler Bashar Khan has been the top wicket-taker for Brescia.

Jinnah Brescia had to face defeat at the hands of the Kings XI by 3 wickets. But their previous performances helped them to finish in the second position in this edition of ECS T10 Brescia. Keep an eye on Faheem Nazir who has been the top run-scorer for JIB this season. Another good inning from the flamboyant batter can take Jinnah Brescia to the finals.

The match will be a grueling encounter as two of the top teams lock horns for a place in the all-important finals of the ECS T10 tournament.

Ahead of the match between Brescia CC vs Jinnah Brescia; here is everything you need to know:

BRE vs JIB Telecast

The match between Brescia CC and Jinnah Brescia will not be telecast in India.

BRE vs JIB Live Streaming

The match between Brescia CC and Jinnah Brescia will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BRE vs JIB Match Details

The BRE vs JIB match will be played at JCC Brescia Cricket, Brescia on Friday, July 8, at 4:00 pm IST.

BRE vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Faheem Nazir

Vice-Captain: Muhammad Imran

Suggested Playing XI for BRE vs JIB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Imad Khan, Nisar Ahmed

Batters: Muhammad Saqib, Faheem Nazir, Hassan Ahmad

All-rounders: Qulb Sajjad, Muhammad Imran, Ghulam Farid

Bowlers: Imran Naveed, Hasan Ali, Basharat –Ali

Brescia CC vs Jinnah Brescia Possible XIs

Brescia CC Predicted Line-up: Muhammad Saqib, Imad Khan (wk), Naveed Chaudhary, Yasir Nawaz, Babar Hussain, Qulb Sajjad, Javed Muhammad, Ali Raza Islam, Bashar Khan, Imran Naveed, Basharat -Ali

Jinnah Brescia Predicted Line-up: Nisar Ahmed (wk), Sharukh Nawaz, Rizwan Mohy Uddin, Hassan Ahmad, Faheem Nazir, Muhammad Imran, Ghulam Farid, Rukhsar Ahmed, Mubashar Hussain, Hasan Ali, Faisal Shabbir

