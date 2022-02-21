BRE vs OLT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Brescia and Olten CC: In the fifth match of the European Cricket League T10 2022, Brescia will battle it out against Olten CC. Group C fixture will be hosted at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 09:30 PM IST on February 21, Monday. This will be the second match for both the teams and thus they will be well versed with the pitch and playing conditions.

Brescia have a strong squad and will start the Monday match as favorites. The team has a good batting depth. Shadnan Khan and Babar Hussain are the top batters for the cricket club and Bresica will hope for the two to lead the attack.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Olten CC have a lot of experience in their team. Most of the players have played in the tournament before. For Olten, Malyar Stanikzai, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, and Mohamed Shahid Abdul Waridu are crucial players.

Ahead of the match between Brescia and Olten CC; here is everything you need to know:

BRE vs OLT Telecast

BRE vs OLT match will not be telecast in India.

BRE vs OLT Live Streaming

The Brescia vs Olten CC game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BRE vs OLT Match Details

The Brescia vs Olten CC contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 9:30 PM IST on February 21, Monday.

BRE vs OLT Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Babar Hussain

Vice-Captain: Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu

Suggested Playing XI for BRE vs OLT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Mohamed Shahid Abdul Waridu

Batters: Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Shadnan Khan, Babar Hussain

Allrounders: Ali Nayyer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Qulb Sajjad

Bowlers: Shathees Thanasegaram, Imran Naveed, Ahmadullah Safi

BRE vs OLT Probable XIs

Brescia: Shadnan Khan, Imad Khan, Yasir Nawaz, Babar Hussain, Naveed Chaudhary, Ahmadullah Safi, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammaad, Ahsan Akbar, Qulb Sajjad, Ali Raza Islam

Olten CC: Mohamed Shahid Abdul Waridu, Alestin Johnmary, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Pratheeparaj Ratnarajah Varothayan, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Sufiyan Mohamed, Shathees Thanasegaram, Roshan Karunamoorthy, Ali Nayyer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here