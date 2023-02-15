'Brendon McCullum’s Hundred in the First-ever Match set the Tone of IPL': Robin Uthappa

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been entertaining the cricket fans across the globe for 15 years now. The tournament has provided numerous cricketers with a platform to flourish and perform on the biggest stage and the trend goes. It has also created some phenomenal memories which will remain close to the viewers’ hearts.

Speaking of those moments, former India batter Robin Uthappa recalls Brendon McCullum’s jaw-dropping knock of 158 in the first-ever IPL game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. It had given a dazzling start to the league back in 2008 and is still considered one of the greatest.

ALSO READ | WPL 2023: Indian Tennis Stalwart Sania Mirza Joins Royal Challengers Bangalore as Team Mentor

Advertisement

In a new episode of Legends Lounge called TATA IPL Unforgettable Moments, JioCinema expert panellist Uthappa said, “McCullum’s hundred in the first match, the way he set the tone of the IPL. I think it was destiny. It was fantastic and definitely a moment that stands out," recalled Uthappa.

Uthappa further recalled the 2010 season when CSK skipper MS Dhoni showed raw emotions after beating Kings XI Punjab with a 29-ball 54.

“MS Dhoni showing emotion in a game at Dharamsala. My close friend Irrfan (Pathan) was bowling, and Dhoni hit a six and slapped his own helmet. Very few times in cricket do we see MS show emotions. That one clip might never leave people’s minds," he said.

ALSO READ | WPL 2023 Schedule Announced: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants on March 4, Final on March 26

The former India batter, who bagged the Orange Cap in 2014, winner rounded off his list by talking about the first-ever IPL double super-over between Mumbai and Punjab in 2020, which was eventually won by Punjab.

“That match will definitely stand out in IPL history. The odds of having a second super over are incredibly small in cricket, but the IPL has seen even that," Uthappa concluded.

Get the latest Cricket News here