Bret Lee Becomes 'Fortune Teller' as His India vs Pakistan Match Prediction Becomes Real | Watch

Bret Lee, former Australian cricketer predicted India’s win well before the match as he had said that India might win in the last over. While sharing his prediction before the action had started between India and Pakistan, Lee had said that at India will win, maybe in the last over but ‘India got to go’.

In a video shared by ICC and T20 World Cup’s official Twitter handle, Lee can be heard saying, ‘I’ll give you a prediction. On the back of a big crowd, I am gonna go India just, maybe of the last over, so India to win. India got to go."

The instagram users then called Lee an ‘astrologer’, ‘fortune teller etc. as his words became reality when India snatched the match from Pakistan in the final over.

In the last over, Indian needed 16 off 6 and adding to India’s worries, Hardik Pandya got out on the very first delivery bowled by Pakistani spinner Mohammed Nawaz.

After the wicket, finisher Dinesh Kartik walked in as India needed 16 off 5. Karthik slammed the ball towards long on and picked up a single and gave Kohli the strike. Well set Kohli took his position to face the next delivery and then picked up two quick runs.

He then successfully smashed a six on the next ball as he pulled one over the top of deep square leg. The excitement rose when the umpire signalled a no-ball.The last over then became a thriller as the next ball went wide and Kohli-Karthik ran for three runs.

India needed two runs on the last couple of deliveries, but Karthik got stumped and lost his wicket. India needed two off the last ball and Ravichandran Ashwin walked the pitch.

But, the thriller continued as calm and composed Ashwin had his sense right when he left a delivery bowled outside the leg stump which the umpire signalled for another wide. The final delivery of the game was then bowled at full length outside the off stump and the Ashwin smashed the winning run leading to a wave of celebration among the Indian team and fans.

