BRI vs GRI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 Playoff 3 between Brigade and Griffin:

In the third playoff match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022, top Group B sides Brigade (BRI) will square off against Griffin (GRI) on Thursday, February 17. Brigade will be playing their second game of the day. They lock horns with table-toppers Royal Tigers (ROT) at 5:30 PM IST. BRI-team have been in good form this season, as they have four wins and one loss to finish second behind leaders ROT. They have the same number of points as Tigers (8) but a low net run rate pushed them to second place. On the other hand, Griffin have won three and lost two are sitting at a spot behind at third in the standings with six points to their name. They come into this fixture having lost the first Playoff earlier today, ROT easily chased 102 run target to beat them by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Brigade and Griffin; here is everything you need to know:

BRI vs GRI Telecast

The match will not be telecasted in India.

BRI vs GRI Live Streaming

The game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BRI vs GRI Match Details

The Playoff 3 contest between BRI vs GRI will be hosted at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Thursday, February 17. The game is scheduled to commence at 9:30 PM IST.

BRI vs GRI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Graeme McCarter

Vice-Captain: Luke Le Tissier

Suggested Playing XI for BRI vs GRI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Jason Martin

Batters: David Hooper, David Murdock, Adam McDaid

All-rounders: Graeme McCarter, Luke Le Tissier, Jordan Martel, Ryan Barr

Bowlers: Luke Bichard, Iftikhar Hussain, David Barr

BRI vs GRI Probable XIs:

Brigade: Simon Olphert (WK), Graeme McCarter, David Barr, Andrew Britton (c), Iftikhar Hussain, Adam McDaid, Ryan Barr, David Murdock, Nick Gray, Ryan MacBeth, Ewan Wilson

Griffins: Luke Le Tissier (C), David Hooper, Jordan Martel, Jason Martin (WK), Adam Martel, Glenn Le Tissier, Damian Wallen, Daniel Le Messurier, Dane Mullen, Luke Bichard, Adam Wakeford

