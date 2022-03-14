BRI vs PIC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League 2022 Championship Week - Match 3 between Brigade and Pak I Care: Brigade and Pak I Care will be facing each other in the third match of Champions Week of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval, in Cartama on Monday, March 14. This game is scheduled to start at 5:00 pm IST.

Brigade performed well to finish second in the Group B stage earning eight points to their name. They defeated the Royal Tigers by seven wickets and the team will be looking to do the same in this game and come out on top.

Pak I Care had a remarkable campaign in the Group E group stage matches. They were unbeaten throughout the tournament and finished at the top of the standings with five wins in as many games. They would now attempt to continue that momentum in the Champions week as well.

Ahead of the match between Brigade and Pak I Care; here is everything you need to know:

BRI vs PIC Telecast

Brigade vs Pak I Care game will not be telecast in India.

BRI vs PIC Live Streaming

The European Cricket League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BRI vs PIC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, in Cartama, Spain at 5:00 pm IST on March 14, Monday.

BRI vs PIC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Muhammad Kamran

Vice-Captain: Simon Olphert

Suggested Playing XI for BRI vs PIC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Simon Olphert

Batters: Adam McDaid, Majid Hanif, David Murdock

All-rounders: Muhammad Babar, Iftikhar Hussain, Muhammad Kamran

Bowlers: David Barr, Ryan Barr, Adeel Shafaqat, Atif Muhammad

BRI vs PIC Probable XIs:

Brigade: Simon Olphert, David Murdock, Nick Gray, Ryan Barr, Ryan MacBeth, Oisin Reynolds, David Barr, Graeme McCarter, Adam McDaid, Iftikhar Hussain-l, Andrew Britto

Pak I Care: Muhammad Ihsan (WK), Aabid Mahboob, Shehroz Ahmed (C), Mohammad Yasin, Atif Muhammad, Majid Hanif, Adeel Shafqat, Asad Abbas, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Kamran, Sikandar Ali

