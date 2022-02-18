>BRI vs ROT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Brigade and Royal Tigers: Brigade will fight with Royal Tigers in the first Qualifier match of the European Cricket League. The team winning the contest will directly qualify for the final while the losing team will have to play the second qualifier with the winner of the Eliminator match.

The two teams previously played against each other in the playoff match. Brigade established their domination in the game as they restricted Royal Tigers to a below-par score of 89. Chasing the total, Brigade won in 9.3 overs as Adam McDaid scored not out 25 runs.

Following a victory over Royal Tigers, Brigade hammered Griffins in the third payoff by seven runs. The team is on a six-match winning streak in the tournament. Coming to Royal Tigers, they beat Griffins in the playoff before losing to Brigade. As Tigers have lost both their games against Brigade in the tournament, they will enter the qualifier as underdogs.

Ahead of the match between Brigade and Royal Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

>BRI vs ROT Telecast

BRI vs ROT match will not be telecasted in India.

>BRI vs ROT Live Streaming

The Brigade vs Royal Tigers game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>BRI vs ROT Match Details

The Brigade vs Royal Tigers contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 01:30 PM IST on February 18, Friday.

>BRI vs ROT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Abhishek Kheterpal

Vice-Captain- Adam McDaid

>Suggested Playing XI for BRI vs ROT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Simon Olphert

Batters: Adam McDaid, Safi Zahir, Khaibar Deldar

All-rounders: Zeeshan Khan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Graeme McCarter

Bowlers: Iftikhar Hussain David Barr, Ryan MacBeth, Harsh Mandhyan

>BRI vs ROT Probable XIs:

Brigade: Ryan Barr, David Murdock, Nick Gray, Andrew Britton(c), David Barr, Iftikhar Hussain, Graeme McCarter, Adam McDaid, Ryan MacBeth, Simon Olphert(wk), Ewan Wilson

Royal Tigers: Zeeshan Khan, Safi Zahir, Harsh Mandhyan, Stan Ahuja(wk), Abhishek Kheterpal, Akramullah Malikzada, Arslan Basharat, Shubham Dhari, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Marc Ahuja, Khaibar Deldar

