BRI vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Brigade and Tunbridge Wells: Brigade will square off against Tunbridge Wells in the 20th match of the Championship Week of the European Cricket League T10 2022. The game will be played at the Cartama Oval on March 17, Thursday. This will be the last league match for both teams as the tournament will be proceeding towards the knockout games.

Brigade failed to make an impact in their previous game against Brescia CC. The team suffered a brutal batting collapse as they ended up with only 25 runs. Brigade need to be more prepared with the batting to ensure their qualification for the next round. The team is currently last in the points table.

Tunbridge Wells, on the other hand, are a strong side in the league. They played against Brescia and Alby Zalmi on Thursday before locking horns with Brigade. The team is a batting heavy side with players like Ian McLean, Alex Williams, and Dave Smith.

Ahead of the match between Brigade and Tunbridge Wells; here is everything you need to know:

BRI vs TW Telecast

Brigade vs Tunbridge Wells game will not be telecast in India.

BRI vs TW Live Streaming

The European Cricket League T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BRI vs TW Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, Cartama at 10:30 PM IST on March 17, Thursday.

BRI vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Alex Williams

Vice-Captain - Adam McDaid

Suggested Playing XI for BRI vs TW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Chris Williams

Batters: Ian McLean, Alex Williams, Adam McDaid

All-rounders: Ryan MacBeth, Dave Smith, Andrew Britton, Iftikhar Hussain

Bowlers: Bailey Wightman, Matt Barker, Ryan Barr

BRI vs TW Probable XIs:

Brigade: David Murdock, Simon Olphert (WK), Adam McDaid, Nick Gray, Jack Hall, Andrew Britton (C), Ryan MacBeth, David Barr, Ryan Barr, Iftikhar Hussain, Graeme McCarter.

Tunbridge Wells: Chris Williams (C), Alex Williams, Mark McClean, Matt Barker, Viraj Bhatia, Dave Smith, Michael Waller, Liam Buttery (WK), Bailey Wightman, Christian Davis, Ian McLean.

