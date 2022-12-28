Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, Big Bash League, December 29

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Prediction: Brisbane Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder will face-off in a riveting encounter of the Big Bash League on December 29. Brisbane Heat are at the bottom of the table and will be aiming to salvage their campaign when they take the field on Thursday. Moreover, Brisbane Heat will have revenge on their minds as they were routed in their last match by Sydney Thunder. With Alex Hales and Matthew Gilkes scoring blistering half-centuries, Chris Green-led Sydney Thunder had won that match by 10 wickets. The bowling unit of Brisbane has looked very flat in the tournament so far and the batters also haven’t come to the party. The likes of Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Max Bryant and Colin Munro will have to step up if Brisbane are to win against a resurgent Sydney Thunder.

Ahead of the BBL match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the BBL match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder be played?

The BBL match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder will be played on December 29.

Where will the BBL match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder be played?

The BBL match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder will be played at the Carrara Oval, Queensland.

What time will the BBL match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder begin?

The BBL match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder will begin at 12:35 pm IST on December 29.

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder?

The BBL match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the BBL match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder?

The BBL match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alex Hales

Vice-Captain: Daniel Sams

Suggested Playing XI for Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jimmy Peirson, Sam Billings

Batsmen: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Brendan Doggett, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu, Xavier Bartlett

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Predicted Playing XI:

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Colin Munro, Matthew Renshaw, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Ross Whiteley, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Swepson

Sydney Thunder: Oliver Davies, Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Daniel Sams, Matthew Gilkes, Brendan Doggett, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu

