BRN-W vs NP-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Bahrain Women vs Nepal Women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Monday's (June 20) ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022 BRN-W vs NP-W match, June 20, Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 8:30 am IST

BRN-W vs NP-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Monday’s (June 20) ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 match 12 between Bahrain Women and Nepal Women:

Group B toppers Bahrain Women are set to take on Nepal Women on Monday (June 20) in the 12th match of the ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022. The match between Bahrain Women and Nepal Women will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

In their last match, Bahrain Women played against Kuwait Women. Winning the toss, Kuwait Women decided to bowl first. Bahrain Women managed to score 40 runs losing one wicket in 6.1 overs but the match eventually got abandoned.

Advertisement

Nepal Women, on the other hand, kicked off their ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 campaign on a winning note as they had managed to beat Bhutan Women by an emphatic margin of 50 runs.

Apart from these four teams, Hong Kong Women are also placed in Group B.

Ahead of the match between Bahrain Women and Nepal Women here is everything you need to know:

BRN-W vs NP-W Telecast

The match between Bahrain Women and Nepal Women will not be telecast in India.

BRN-W vs NP-W Live Streaming

The match between Bahrain Women and Nepal Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BRN-W vs NP-W Match Details

Advertisement

The BRN-W vs NP-W match will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur on Monday, June 20, at 8:30 am IST.

BRN-W vs NP-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rubina Chhetry

Vice-Captain: Sita Magar

Suggested Playing XI for BRN-W vs NP-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jyoti Pandey

Batsmen: Ishara Suhun, Prajna Jagdeesha, Bindu Rawal

All-rounders: Tharanga Gajanayake, Rubina Chhetry, Sita Magar, Indu Barma

Bowlers: Sangita Rai, Sachini Jayasinghe, Kabita Kunwar

Bahrain Women vs Nepal Women Possible Starting XI:

Advertisement

Bahrain Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Deepika Bhaskara, Gayani Fernando, Ishara Suhun, Pavithra Shetty, Prajna Jagdeesha, Deepika Rasangika, Rasika Rodrigo, Rasika Hathadurage (wicketkeeper), Sachini Jayasinghe, Shashikala Prakash, Tharanga Gajanayake

Nepal Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Jyoti Pandey (wicketkeeper), Bindu Rawal, Asmina Karmacharya, Dolly Bhatta, Indu Barma, Kabita Kunwar, Kajal Shrestha, Mamta Chaudhary, Rubina Chhetry, Sangita Rai, Sita Magar

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here