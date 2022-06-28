Hardik Pandya-led new-look Team India claimed the first game of the two-match T20 series against Ireland after rain forced the game to be reduced to 12 overs a side.

Pandya won the toss and opted to field first as Ireland managed to put up a score of 108 for the loss of 4 wickets in 12 overs. Harry Tector’s 33-ball 64 guided the Irish team to a respectable total in their own backyard.

Four different Indian bowlers scalped a wicket, each as skipper Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar all managed to dismiss one batsman each.

But what caught everyone’s attention was Bhuvneshwar Kumar clocking over 200 Kmph! The Indian vice-captain for the series bowled a wicket maiden over as a technical glitch with the speedometer clocking in his very first delivery of the over at 201 Kmph.

The internet picked up on the blip and tossed in legendary Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akthar’s name, who holds the record for the fastest delivery bowled at 161.4 Kmph.

The speedometer also displayed a 208 Kmph delivery in the very same over.

22-year-old Kashmiri sensation Umran Malik was handed his first India cap on the day that India managed to win the game with almost 3 overs to spare as the Indian batting set up notched up 111 runs for the loss of 3 wickets as the men in blue wrapped up the rain-hit game in 9.2 overs.

Deepak Hooda’s unbeaten 47-run knock aided by Ishan Kishan and Pandya’s contributions of 26 runs and 24 runs ensured that the visitors got over the line comfortably.

Malik, who became a household name on the back of a sensational season for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recently concluded edition of the Indian Premier League was handed his debut cap by teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was all praise for the Kashmiri seamer.

Bhuvneshwar also commended the herds of fans that flocked to the Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin to watch the Indian team in action.

“The best part about our team is wherever we go people come out to support us," said Bhuvneshwar.

