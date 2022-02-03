The Brotherhood We've Helped me Bowl Well Under Virat Kohli: Yuzvendra Chahal

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has opened up on playing under Virat Kohli’s leadership at IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. During Kohli’s captaincy tenure, Chahar was one of the most important players in the RCB squad. The duo shared great camaraderie both on and off the field. Chahal, who was a big match-winner for RCB for the past few years, was released by the franchise ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction. The team is also in search of a new skipper as Kohli stepped down as captain after last season.

In 113 matches for RCB, Chahal has picked up 138 wickets at an economy rate of just over 7.50.

Advertisement

In a recent chat with veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel, Chahal opened up on his bond with Virat Kohli at RCB. He talked about the positive energy Kohli brings to the field and give him full freedom while bowling.

“I realised that he (Kohli) had a lot of positive energy. He never tried to change me, he never asked me to bowl this way or that way. We always had two plans, and the first plan was always mine. He would tell me, ‘You plan the way you want to bowl.’ It helped me because I have to bowl, so it helped to think about it, [and] get the field I wanted," Chahal said.

“Sometimes I told him to set whatever field he wanted, so he said, ‘Okay, I will make a couple of changes, you bowl the way you want’. That gives you confidence when a big player - your captain - supports you. In some matches when I gave away runs, he would come running from the boundary to tell me, ‘No problem, you carry on, you will bounce back’. So that boosts you," he added.

Chahal also mentioned that he and Virat have a brotherhood, which also helped him bowl well at RCB.

Advertisement

“He (Virat) is my senior, but the brotherhood we have, the eight years I have been with RCB - whether off the field or on the field - (means) I can ask him (for) whatever I want, whether it’s something personal or whatever. So there is a bond, which helped me bowl well under him," he said.

The leggie further revealed that he knew the former India captain since the Under-15 days of his career as they played together for one year.

Advertisement

“I know Virat bhaiyya since the Under-15 days. We played together for one year (for North Zone)," he added.

Chahal talked about his initial days at RCB and recalled he used to show a lot of aggression to the batter after getting them out but then head coach Daniel Vettori advice changed his way of celebrating wickets.

When I went to RCB in 2014, I was very nervous - on the field too. He used to be in the covers, and he was so energetic. And I was a youngster, and he sometimes got angry with me too. So in 2014, when I used to pick up a wicket those days, I used to charge towards the batsman to show my aggression. That happened two-three times, and the match referee spoke to [the coach] Daniel Vettori," he said.

Advertisement

“Then in one match, I said something bad, and Vettori sir came to me and said, ‘This is not good, you have the potential but if you can change this thing… if you want to run (after picking a wicket), you run towards the covers, to Virat bhaiyya, and say whatever you want to - Virat won’t mind," he added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here