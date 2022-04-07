'Brothers do Fight': Deepak Hooda on His Equation With LSG Teammate Krunal Pandya

IPL has a way of making teammates out of enemies. Players, who in the past wouldn’t see eye to eye, end up playing together for the same franchise and few even manage to cultivate strong friendships.

From Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds to Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin, and now Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya - there are plenty of examples.

Hooda and Pandya are representing Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 and considering what transpired between the two not long ago, eyebrows were raised when the two came together to play for the same franchise.

Hooda had complained of bad behaviour on the part of his domestic team captain Krunal during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year and it got to a point that saw the former leaving Baroda to join Rajasthan.

However, the two have been seen celebrating fall of wickets together and even embracing each other during the ongoing IPL giving an impression that the duo has resolved their differences for good. Hooda has even called Krunal as his ‘brother’.

“Krunal and I are brothers and brothers do fight, you may also have differences. We are a team and are playing with one aim," Hooda told Dainik Jagran in an interview.

Hooda has been in fine form for LSG having scored 119 runs with two half-centuries from three innings so far. And his eyes are set on having a good season to help him secure a spot in India’s world cup squad.

“Just like everyone even my dream is to represent India at World Cup, however, my job is deliver good performances and leave the rest for the selectors to decide," Hooda said.

On his form for the new franchise, Hooda pointed out the positive team environment that allows players the freedom to think and act making a difference.

“I spoke to LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir while I was pondering over joining a new franchise. KL Rahul was my captain in Punjab Kings as well so in a way it didn’t make much of a difference for me," Hooda said.

He continued, “The environment here is quite open with everyone free to think and act. A positive environment does make a difference. Not that my previous experiences with the franchises have been negative but there are little things which make difference."

