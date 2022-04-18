BS vs AMS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 match between Black Smiths and Academic – MU Sofia: ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 will kickstart with two back-to-back matches between Black Smiths and Academic – MU Sofia. The two teams will play against each other at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia at 11:30 AM IST and 1:30 PM on April 18, Monday.

Academic – MU Sofia were terrific in the last season. The team reached the final but they suffered a heartbreaking loss against Indo Bulgarian by 27 runs. The team will hope to continue the brilliant performance and lift the trophy this season. AMS are a batting heavy side with superstars like Kevin D’Souza and Aravinda De Silva in their team.

Black Smiths, on the other hand, failed to make a big impact last year. Despite winning just three out of eight games, the team qualified for the playoffs. However, they were ruled out after suffering a loss against AMS in the second qualifier. They have picked up a relatively new squad this season and will hope for a change of fortunes.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Black Smiths and Academic – MU Sofia, here is everything you need to know:

BS vs AMS Telecast

Black Smiths vs Academic – MU Sofia game will not be telecast in India

BS vs AMS Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BS vs AMS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia at 11:30 AM IST on April 18, Monday.

BS vs AMS Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain - Kevin D’Souza

Vice-Captain - Kevin George

Suggested Playing XI for BS vs AMS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hristo Boykov Ivanov

Batters: Salman Khan, Kevin D’Souza, Agagyul Ahmadhel

All-rounders: Huzaif Yusuf, Muhammad Tayub, Ivaylo Katzarski, Kevin George

Bowlers: Ken Shaji, Arslan Mughal, Muhammad Sultan

BS vs AMS Probable XIs:

Black Smiths: Hristo Boykov Ivanov (wk), Gathsara Seekkuge, Salman Khan, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Ivaylo Katzarski, Muhammad Tayub, Arslan Mughal, Aswad Khan, Adil Patel, Fayaz Mohammad, Boyko Ivanov

Advertisement

Academic – MU Sofia: Nikhil Oliviera, Ishan Aravinda de Silva (wk), Kevin D’Souza, Huzaif Yusuf, Delrick Vinu Varghese, Muhammad Sultan, Abbas Ahmed, Ken Shaji, Ali Rasool, Zeerak Chughtai, Kevin George

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here