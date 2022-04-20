BS vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 match between The Black Smiths and VTU-MU Pleven: VTU-MU Pleven and The Black Smiths will hope to bring a change in their fortunes in the T10 league as they will lock horns in two back-to-back fixtures on Wednesday. VTU-MU Pleven were denied a dream start in the ECS T10 Bulgaria as they lost their first two games against BSCU – MU Plovdiv by two and 20 runs.

The team was let down by the batters as they could score only 100 and 59 runs respectively. Mukul Kadyan was the only positive for the team with the bat. With no points to their name, PLE are occupying the second-last place in the standings.

The Black Smiths also failed to make an impact in their first two games. They were beaten by Academic – MU Sofia by 29 and 34 runs. The team lacked the fighting spirit in both the games as they handed two wins to Academic - MU Sofia.

Ahead of the match between The Black Smiths and VTU-MU Pleven, here is everything you need to know:

BS vs PLE Telecast

The Black Smiths vs VTU-MU Pleven game will not be telecast in India.

BS vs PLE Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BS vs PLE Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia at 2:30 PM IST on April 20, Wednesday.

BS vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Akshay Harikumar

Vice-Captain - Agagyul Ahmadhel

Suggested Playing XI for BS vs PLE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Nithin Sunil

Batters: Salman Khan, Tarun Yadav, Agagyul Ahmadhel

All-rounders: Akshay Harikumar, Muhammad Tayub, Ivaylo Katzarski

Bowlers: Mohammad Arham, Arslan Mughal, Apoorv Mishra

BS vs PLE Probable XIs:

The Black Smiths: Gathsara Seekkuge, Hristo Boykov Ivanov (wk), Salman Khan, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Ivaylo Katzarski, Aswad Khan, Adil Patel, Fayaz Mohammad, Boyko Ivanov, Muhammad Tayub, Arslan Mughal

VTU-MU Pleven: Mohammad Arham, Tarun Yadav, Akshay Harikumar (c), Nithin Sunil (wk), Mukul Kadyan, Shariyar Mohammed, Amal Thomas, Zain Mustafa, Zaigham Butt, Apoorv Mishra, Jishnu Sivakumar

