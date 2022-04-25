BSCC vs CVCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCL T20 2022 match between Bawngkawn South Cricket Club and Chhinga Veng Cricket Club: Bawngkawn South Cricket Club will hope to register their first win in the MCL T20 2022 as they will square off against Chhinga Veng Cricket Club on Monday. The game between the two sides will be conducted at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on April 25.

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club have lost all their seven league matches to occupy the last place in the points table. Batting has been the main weakness of the team as they have rarely scored 100+ runs in their 20 overs. BSCC were thrashed by Luangmual Cricket Club in their last game by six wickets as they scored only 91 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Speaking of Chhinga Veng Cricket Club, they are third in the standings with three wins, two losses, and two abandoned games. Chhinga Veng cricket club is on a two-match winning streak with their most recent victory coming against Kulikawn Cricket Club by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Bawngkawn South Cricket Club and Chhinga Veng Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

BSCC vs CVCC Telecast

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club vs Chhinga Veng Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India.

BSCC vs CVCC Live Streaming

The MCL T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BSCC vs CVCC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram at 9:00 AM IST on April 25, Monday.

BSCC vs CVCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Lalthlamuana

Vice-Captain - Sumit Lama

Suggested Playing XI for BSCC vs CVCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lalruatdika, Lalnunthara Ngutre

Batters: K Vablalruta, Bobby Vanlalhriata-Vanchhawng, Lalthlamuana

All-rounders: Lalnuntluanga, Sumit Lama, Arbin Sahi

Bowlers: Lalrinfela, Rinsangzela Hmamte, Lalawmpuia Renthlei

BSCC vs CVCC Probable XIs:

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club: K Lalthazuala, Indra Chettri, Lalrinfela, Lalawmpuia Renthlei, Zomuansanga, C Lalmuanpuia, Bobby Vanlalhriata-Vanchhawng (c), Lalnunthara Ngutre (wk), R Lalhlimpuia, Arbin Sahi, Lalremruata Tochhawng

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club: Lalthlamuana, Rosianliana Ralte Junior, K Vanlalruata, Akash singh, Lalchhuanliana, Lalruatdika (wk), Sumit Lama, Lalhruaimawia Ralte, Lalnuntluanga (c), Laltleipuia, Rinsangzela Hmamte

