BSCC vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCL T20 2022 match between Bawngkawn South Cricket Club and Kulikawn Cricket Club:

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club and Kulikawn Cricket Club will square off against each other in the upcoming game of the MCL T20 2022 on Saturday, April 16. The two teams will play at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram. Both Bawngkawn South Cricket Club and Kulikawn Cricket Club need to make some amends to ensure a better ride in the league.

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have lost all three games and are yet to open their account in the competition. Bawngkawn’s most recent loss in the competition came against CVCC by 48 runs. The batters let the team down as they scored only 99 runs while chasing 148.

As far as Kulikawn Cricket Club are concerned, they are fourth in the points table. They have won just one of their three league matches. Kulikawn also suffered a loss in their last game. They were beaten by Chanmarians Cricket Club by 30 runs.

Ahead of the match between Bawngkawn South Cricket Club and Kulikawn Cricket Club, here is everything you need to know:

BSCC vs KCC Telecast

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club vs Kulikawn Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India

BSCC vs KCC Live Streaming

The MCL T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BSCC vs KCC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram at 1:00 PM IST on April 16, Saturday.

BSCC vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Lalzuitualanga

Vice-Captain - Bobby Vanlalhriata Vanchhawng

Suggested Playing XI for BSCC vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vikash Kumar

Batters: Bobby Vanlalhriata Vanchhawng, Santosh Murmu, C Lalrinsanga

All-rounders: Lalzuitualanga, R Lalhimpuia, K Lalthazuala

Bowlers: Tc Laledenthara, Lalrinfela, Nasib Rai, Lalawmpuia Renthle

BSCC vs KCC Probable XIs:

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club: Bobby Vanlalhriata Vanchhawng (c), K Lalthazuala, Zomuansanga, C Lalmuanpuia, Lalremruata Tochhawng, Lalnunthara Ngutre, Arbin Sahi, Indra Chettri, Lalrinfela, Lalawmpuia Renthlei, R Lalhimpuia

Kulikawn Cricket Club: Lalzuitualanga, C Lalrinsanga (c), Vikash Kumar, Lalhriatpuia Khiangte, Lalliansanga, Lalrintluanga, Tc Laledenthara, Nasib Rai, Ajay Rai, Santosh Murmu, Darremsanga

