BSCC vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCL T20 2022 match between Bawngkawn South Cricket Club and Kulikawn Cricket Club: Bawngkawn South Cricket Club will play their second-last league match against Kulikawn Cricket Club. Bawngkawn South Cricket Club will hope to give a good end to their journey in the competition. They are yet to open their account in the league as they have lost all eight league matches so far. BSCC are reeling at rock bottom and are already out of the playoff race. Their most recent loss in the T20 league came against CVCC by 49 runs.

Kulikawn Cricket Club are also struggling in the competition. They have won just two out of their eight league matches to sit at the second-last place. Their qualification chances are hanging by a thread. Kulikawn needs to win all their upcoming games to stay alive in the league. They were beaten by CHC in their last fixture by ten wickets.

Ahead of the match between Bawngkawn South Cricket Club and Kulikawn Cricket Club, here is everything you need to know:

BSCC vs KCC Telecast

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club vs Kulikawn Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India.

BSCC vs KCC Live Streaming

The MCL T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BSCC vs KCC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram at 9:00 AM IST on April 26, Tuesday.

BSCC vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Santosh Murmu

Vice-Captain - Lalawmpuia Renthle

Suggested Playing XI for BSCC vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vikash Kumar

Batters: Santosh Murmu, Bobby Vanlalhriata Vanchhawng, C Lalrinsanga

All-rounders: R Lalhimpuia, Lalzuitualanga, K Lalthazuala

Bowlers: Tc Laledenthara, Lalawmpuia Renthle, Lalrinfela, Nasib Rai

BSCC vs KCC Probable XIs:

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club: R Lalhimpuia, Arbin Sahi, Indra Chettri, C Lalmuanpuia, Lalremruata Tochhawng, Bobby Vanlalhriata Vanchhawng (c), K Lalthazuala, Lalrinfela, Lalawmpuia Renthlei, Zomuansanga, Lalnunthara Ngutre

Kulikawn Cricket Club: Ajay Rai, Santosh Murmu, Lalrintluanga, Tc Laledenthara, Lalzuitualanga, C Lalrinsanga (c), Vikash Kumar, Lalhriatpuia Khiangte, Darremsanga, Lalliansanga, Nasib Rai

