BSCC vs LCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCL T20 2022 match between Bawngkawn South Cricket and Luangmual Cricket Club: Bawngkawn South Cricket and Luangmual Cricket Club will hope to register their first win in the MCL T20 2022 as they will fight against each other on Wednesday. The game between the two sides will be conducted at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on April 13.

Bawngkawn South Cricket were up against Chanmarians Cricket Club in their opening game. The match didn’t go as per the plan for South Cricket as they suffered a loss by 79 runs. The batters disappointed the team. Bawngkawn ended up with just 55 runs while chasing a total of 134.

Coming to Luangmual Cricket Club, their first game against Chhinga Veng Cricket Club was washed out due to rain. Luangmual had scored 50 runs in nine overs while chasing a total of 81 when the weather interrupted the play.

Ahead of the match between Bawngkawn South Cricket and Luangmual Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

BSCC vs LCC Telecast

Bawngkawn South Cricket vs Luangmual Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India

BSCC vs LCC Live Streaming

The MCL T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BSCC vs LCC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram at 01:00 PM IST on April 13, Wednesday.

BSCC vs LCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Lalhmachhuana

Vice-Captain - R Lalthakima

Suggested Playing XI for BSCC vs LCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Malsawmkima Ralte

Batters: David S. Malsawmtluanga, Bobby Vanlalhriata-Vanchhawng, R Lalthakima

All-rounders: B Lalnunfela, Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, R Lalhlimpuia

Bowlers: Lalchunglura, Joseph Vanlalruata, Denish Lalremruata, Lalhmachhuana

BSCC vs LCC Probable XIs:

Bawngkawn South Cricket: Lalbiaktluanga, Malsawmdinpuia, C Lalmuanpuia, R Lalthakima, Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, R Lalhlimpuia, K Lalthazuala, Denish Lalremruata, Lalremruata Tochhawng, Bobby Vanlalhriata-Vanchhawng, Michael Lalhmachhuana

Luangmual Cricket Club: Lalchunglura, Malsawmkima Ralte, David S. Malsawmtluanga, R.L Biakmawia, Zohmangaiha, B Lalnunfela, Lalrempuia L, Vanlalsanga, Joseph Vanlalruata, Lallawmkima Khiangte, R.K Lalrinfela

