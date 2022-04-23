BSCC vs LCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCL T20 2022 match between Bawngkawn South Cricket Club and Luangmual Cricket Club: Bawngkawn South Cricket Club and Luangmual Cricket Club will be playing against each other for the second time in the MCL T20 2022. The game between the two sides will kick off at 09:00 AM IST at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram. In the first game, Luangmual Cricket Club registered a six-wicket win over Bawngkawn South Cricket Club.

BSCC scored 84 runs in the 20 overs. B Lalnunfela caused the most damage for the team as he picked a four-wicket haul. Batting in the second innings, LCC completed the target within 15.4 overs owing to a good batting display by the middle order.

Speaking about the overall performance, both the teams are struggling in the league. Bawngkawn South Cricket Club are yet to register their first win. They have lost all six games to occupy the last position in the points table. Luangmual Cricket Club, on the other hand, have two wins and three losses to their name. With five points, the team is placed just above BSCC in the standings.

Ahead of the match between Bawngkawn South Cricket Club and Luangmual Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

BSCC vs LCC Telecast

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club vs Luangmual Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India

BSCC vs LCC Live Streaming

The MCL T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BSCC vs LCC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram at 09:00 AM IST on April 23, Saturday.

BSCC vs LCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Lalmalsawma Khawlhring

Vice-Captain - Malsawmkima Ralte

Suggested Playing XI for BSCC vs LCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Malsawmkima Ralte

Batters: Bobby Vanlalhriata-Vanchhawng, David S. Malsawmtluanga, R Lalthakima

All-rounders: B Lalnunfela, R Lalhlimpuia, Lalmalsawma Khawlhring

Bowlers: Lalchunglura, Denish Lalremruata, Lalhmachhuana, Joseph Vanlalruata

BSCC vs LCC Probable XIs:

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club: Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, Lalbiaktluanga, Malsawmdinpuia, C Lalmuanpuia, R Lalthakima, Denish Lalremruata, Lalremruata Tochhawng, Bobby Vanlalhriata-Vanchhawng, Michael Lalhmachhuana, R Lalhlimpuia, K Lalthazuala

Luangmual Cricket Club: Joseph Vanlalruata, Lalchunglura, Malsawmkima Ralte, David S. Malsawmtluanga, Lalrempuia L, Vanlalsanga, Lallawmkima Khiangte, R.K Lalrinfela, R.L Biakmawia, Zohmangaiha, B Lalnunfela

