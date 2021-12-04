>BT vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match between Bangla Tigers and Team Abu Dhabi: In the third place play-off match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021-22 tournament, we have Bangla Tigers locking horns with Team Abu Dhabi. The two teams will be low on confidence as they are coming into the fixture after enduring a heartbreaking loss in their last games.

Bangla Tigers enjoyed a fine run during the league stage of the T20 tournament. The team finished fourth in the points table. Their campaign though came to an end with a loss against Team Abu Dhabi in the Eliminator by seven wickets. Tigers failed to defend 101 runs in their allotted ten overs and thus were ruled out of the final race.

After defeating Bangla Tigers, Team Abu Dhabi reached the semi-final to lock horns with Delhi Bulls. The match didn’t go as per Abu Dhabi’s plans and they lost it by 49 runs. It was a bad day for the batters as the team collapsed at 60 runs while chasing 109.

>Ahead of the match between Bangla Tigers and Team Abu Dhabi; here is everything you need to know:

>BT vs TAD Telecast

Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) will broadcast the BT vs TAD match live in India.

>BT vs TAD Live Streaming

The Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi fixture will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

>BT vs TAD Match Details

Bangla Tigers will go up against Team Abu Dhabi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 7:30 pm IST on December 4, Saturday.

>BT vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Liam Livingstone

Vice-Captain- Paul Stirling

Suggested Playing XI for BT vs TAD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Johnson Charles, Phil Salt

Batters: Paul Stirling, Muhammad Farooq, Hazratullah Zazai, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Benny Howell

Bowlers: James Faulkner, Naveen ul Haq, Danny Briggs

>BT vs TAD Probable XIs:

Bangla Tigers: Will Jacks, Johnson Charles (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Smeed, Hassan Khalid, Luke Fletcher, Benny Howell, James Faulkner, Isuru Udana, Tom Hartley

Team Abu Dhabi: Sheldon Cottrell, Phil Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Chris Gayle, Colin Ingram, Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange, Naveen ul Haq, Danny Briggs, Muhammad Farooq

