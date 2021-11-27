>BT vs TCB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 2021-22 match between Bangla Tigers and The Chennai Braves: Bangla Tigers will lock horns with The Chennai Braves in match no. 20 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 on Saturday, November 27. The game will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and will begin at 07:30 PM IST.

The Tigers are looking in a good form as they won back-to-back matches played against Team Abu Dhabi by 10 runs and Deccan Gladiators by nine-wickets. Faf du Plessis and Co are placed third on the league table and have wins from six games so far. They will look to carry forward the momentum into this game as well.

The Chennai Braves, on the other hand, are going through a rough patch in the competition and the team is yet to taste success in the T10 extravaganza even after six games. They suffered a five-wicket defeat against Deccan Gladiators, in their last game. The Dasun Shanka-led side are currently at the bottom of the Abu Dhabi T10 standings and they will look to get the all-important two points in this fixture.

>Ahead of the match between Bangla Tigers and The Chennai Braves; here is everything you need to know:

>BT vs TCB Telecast

The match will be telecast on Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) in India.

>BT vs TCB Live Streaming

The Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves fixture will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

>BT vs TCB Match Details

Bengal Tigers will square off against The Chennai Braves at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday, November 27. The game is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST.

>BT vs TCB Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Hazratullah Zazai

>Vice-captain: Bhanuka Rajapaksa

>Suggested Playing XI for BT vs TCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Johnson Charles

>Batters: Angelo Perera, Mark Deyal, Hazratullah Zazai

>Allrounders: Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, Ravi Bopara

>Bowlers: James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Roman Walker

>BT vs TCB Probable XIs

>Bangla Tigers: Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (C), Johnson Charles (wk), Karim Janat, Benny Howell, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Isuru Udana, Vishnu Sukumaran, Mohammad Amir

>Chennai Braves: Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Ravi Bopara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Dasun Shanaka (C), Mark Deyal, Khalid Shah, Curtis Campher, Tion Webster, Roman Walker, Nuwan Pradeep

