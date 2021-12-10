BUB vs DAD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match, December 10, 12:45 PM IST

>BUB vs DAD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match between Burdwan Blues and Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur: Burdwan Blues will be facing Mindapore Heros in the fourth quarter-final of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021. Burdwan Blues vs Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur encounter will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 12:45 PM IST on December 10, Friday.

Burdwan Blues finished at the top position in Group D. The team featured in three league matches, winning and losing one each while their one match was washed out due to rain. Blues’ last victory over Jalpaiguri Rhinocers by 36 runs will give them a lot of confidence to do better in the knockout stage as well.

Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur, on the other hand, played a total of four league matches, winning three and losing one. The team occupied second place in the Group A points table with 12 points. Dare Devil tasted defeat in their last match as they were outclassed by Siliguri Bikash by a massive 105 runs.

>Ahead of the match between Burdwan Blues and Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur; here is everything you need to know:

>BUB vs DAD Telecast

There will be no telecast of the BUB vs DAD match in India.

>BUB vs DAD Live Streaming

The Burdwan Blues vs Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>BUB vs DAD Match Details

The BUB vs DAD contest will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 12:45 PM IST on December 10, Friday.

>BUB vs DAD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Pradunya Sarkar

Vice-Captain: Azaz Ansari

>Suggested Playing XI for BUB vs DAD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Pritam Basak

Batters: Abhijit Bhagat, Shubham Chatterjee, Pradunya Sarkar

All-rounders: Debapriya Ghosh, Ankit Das, Rik Das, Azaz Ansari

Bowlers: Sumit Mohanta, Surojit Roy, Sanjib Kumar Singh

>BUB vs DAD Probable XIs:

Burdwan Blues: Akashdeep Ghosh, Abhisek Banerjee, Shubham Chatterjee, Sanjib Kumar Singh, Suman Das, Debapriya Ghosh (c), Bhupender Singh, Abhijit Bhagat, Arikta Das, Nikhil Sinha (wk), Azaz Ansari

Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur: Pritam Basak (wk), Surojit Roy, Pradunya Sarkar, Samar Shil, Ankit Das, Rik Das, Suman Banerjee, Sumit Mohanta (c), Sayan Saha, Goutam Roy, Intekhab Alam

