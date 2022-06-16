BUB vs DEV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Hungary 2022 match between Budapest Blinders and Debrecen Vikings: In the two back-to-back ECS T10 Hungary 2022 matches on Thursday, Budapest Blinders will have a face-off with Debrecen Vikings. It will be a battle between the laggards of the points table as the two teams are struggling in the competition.

Budapest Blinders are second-last in the points table with two wins from four league matches. Blinders will be hoping for a comeback on Thursday as they endured a six-wicket loss against United Csalad Budapest in their last league match. The bowlers failed to defend 83 runs in their ten overs as UCB won the game within 9.4 overs.

Coming to Debrecen Vikings, they are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Vikings have lost all six matches. The cricket club needs to win all its remaining league games to stand a chance to qualify for the playoffs. Their last two defeats came against United Csalad Budapest by seven and ten wickets.

Ahead of the match between the Budapest Blinders and Debrecen Vikings, here is everything you need to know:

BUB vs DEV Telecast

Budapest Blinders vs Debrecen Vikings game will not be telecast in India

BUB vs DEV Live Streaming

The BUB vs DEV fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

BUB vs DEV Match Details

Budapest Blinders and Debrecen Vikings will play against each other at the GB Oval in Szodliget at 04:00 PM IST on June 16, Thursday.

BUB vs DEV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mueez Ul Hassan

Vice-Captain - Abbas Ghani

Suggested Playing XI for BUB vs DEV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Maaz Bhaiji

Batters: Usama Kajla, Ali Farasat, Haseeb Ahmed, Hassan Nazir

All-rounders: Abbas Ghani, Mueez Ul Hassan

Bowlers: Ali Yalmaz, Mehraj Haris, Onur Ozkul, Areeb Azhar

BUB vs DEV2 Probable XIs:

Budapest Blinders: Ali Farasat, Steffan Gooch, Maaz Bhaiji, Amjad Aziz, Usama Kajla, Abbas Ghani, Ali Yalmaz, Mehraj Haris, Salman Khan-II, Rahul Goyal, Zubair Muzaffar-Bhat

Debrecen Vikings: Hassan Nazir, Muhammad Kashif-II, Haseeb Ahmed, Rumi Ahmed, Gopal Saha, Tahir Hafeez, Onur Ozkul, Areeb Azhar, Faris Iqbal, Rakibul Rifat, Mueez Ul Hassan

