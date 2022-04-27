BUG vs UNI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Romania 2022 match between Bucharest Gladiators and United CC:

Bucharest Gladiators will take on United CC in the two consecutive games on Wednesday in the ECS T10 Romania 2022. Two back-to-back matches will be played at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest.

Bucharest Gladiators had a good time in their previous two games as they defeated ACCB by eight and nine wickets. The bowlers won the games for the team as they were consistent with their line and length. ACCB could score only 71 and 87 runs in their two matches. The team is currently second in the points table with four points from two losses and as many wins.

Coming to United CC, they got off to a good start. The team defeated ACCB in the opening game by nine wickets. However, they couldn’t continue the trend and lost their next game to the same opposition by 48 runs. With two points, United are third in the standings.

Ahead of the match between Bucharest Gladiators and United CC, here is everything you need to know:

BUG vs UNI Telecast

Bucharest Gladiators vs United CC game will not be telecast in India

BUG vs UNI Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Romania 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BUG vs UNI Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest at 11:30 AM IST on April 27, Wednesday.

BUG vs UNI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ramesh Satheeshan

Vice-Captain - Moiz Muhammad

Suggested Playing XI for BUG vs UNI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rohit Kumar

Batters: Moiz Muhammad, Muhammad Mashal, Sagara Perera

All-rounders: Ramesh Satheeshan, Rajesh Kumar Jr, Shalitha Prabath, Waqas Ahmed

Bowlers: Pavel Florin, Shantanu Vashisht, Zaid Khalil

BUG vs UNI Probable XIs:

Bucharest Gladiators: Cosmin Zavoiu (c), Ali Zawwar, Jawad Ali (wk), Sagara Perera, Syed Ali Zain, Moiz Muhammad, Shalitha Prabath, Pavel Florin, Muhammad Mashal, Manmeet Koli, Waqas Ahmed

United CC: Kahavita Rovinaka Ransilu, Rohit Kumar (wk), Ramesh Satheesan (c), Gayan Nawarathna, Kayani Mujahid, Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Ali Hussain, Shantanu Vashisht, Zaid Khalil, Aakash Kaka, Rajesh Kumar Jr

