A couple of weeks ago, BCCI named the white-ball as well as red-ball squads for India’s next two assignments. While they were scheduled to play an ODI and T20I series against New Zealand, they also had to take on Australia in a four match Test series known as the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). Nonetheless, the major talking point became how Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were ‘rested’ for another T20 series after they were ignored for Sri Lanka T20Is. Not playing the shortest format also meant that the seniors had a gap of more than two weeks as far as playing an international match was concerned. A perfect opportunity to play some domestic games before gearing up for the all-important Border Gavaskar Trophy is just what the Doctor ordered!

With Ranji Trophy ongoing, seniors could have turned up for their state teams. India Head Coach Rahul Dravid weighed in on the issue.

“We would really like that the boys are able to play but it is a tough one for us. I think the quarters are on 31st or 1st and the build-up to Border Gavaskar is at exactly the same time," Dravid told the press ahead of the third and final ODI against New Zealand.

But the coach added that there may be scope to release players during the semifinals and final depending upon the situation.

“Obviously, in the build-up to a big tournament like that, we won’t be able to release any players but when the series starts and an opportunity presents itself where someone is not playing and is required in the semifinal or final then we will certainly look at it.

“We have already agreed that the selectors will not be touching anyone playing the quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy."

Not that I’m aware of: Dravid on India adopting split captaincy

India head coach Rahul Dravid on Monday denied that his team has adopted split captaincy.

Since India’s unceremonious semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup last year, there is speculation over the future of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the shortest format.

The three have not featured in any T20 game since the World Cup semifinal against England in November, missing the series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. They will also miss the three games against the Black Caps starting this week.

In Rohit’s absence, Hardik Pandya has led the Indian T20 side and is also seen as the front-runner to captain the team in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

“Not that I am aware of (India adopting split captaincy). That’s a question you need to ask the selectors but as of now, I don’t think so," Dravid said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand.

