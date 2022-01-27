>BUK vs KAB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T20 match between Bukhatir XI and Karwan Blues: The 25th match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 will see Bukhatir XI crossing swords against Karwan Blues. The two teams will go up against each other at 10:00 PM IST on January 27, Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. Since the tournament is heading towards the playoffs, it is a must-win encounter for both teams.

Bukhatir XI are currently sixth in the points table. They have won two of their five league matches. Their two-match winning streak ended in their last game as they suffered a loss against The Vision Shipping by two wickets. Losing the Thursday encounter will push the team out of the tournament.

Karwan Blues, on the other hand, are third in the points table with three victories and two losses. Karwan have greater chances of winning the match against Bukhatir as they won their last two games against Karwan Strikers and Savannah Lions.

Ahead of the match between Bukhatir XI and Karwan Blues; here is everything you need to know:

>BUK vs KAB Telecast

BUK vs KAB match will not be telecast in India.

>BUK vs KAB Live Streaming

Bukhatir XI vs Karwan Blues game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>BUK vs KAB Match Details

Bukhatir XI vs Karwan Blues contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 10:00 PM IST on January 27, Thursday.

>BUK vs KAB Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Ankur Sangwan

>Vice-captain: Jamshaid Zafar

>Suggested Playing XI for BUK vs KAB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Khalid Shah, Vriitya Aravind, Lovepreet Singh

>Batters: Muhammad Ikram, Waqas Jutt, Jamshaid Zafar

>Allrounders: Hassan Eisakhel, Simranjeet Singh Kang

>Bowlers: Ankur Sangwan, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Mudassar

>BUK vs KAB Probable XIs

>Bukhatir XI: Mohammad Halan, Vriitya Aravind, Khalid Shah (c & wk), Hassan Eisakhel, Renjith Mani, Jamshaid Zafar, Muhammad Mudassar, Unaib Rehman, Irfan Yousufzai, Ankur Sangwan, Simranjeet Singh Kang

>Karwan Blues: Asif Hayat, Taimoor Ali, Waqas Jutt, Lovepreet Singh (wk), Fahad Nawaz (c), Muhammad Ikram, Karthik Meiyappan, Umaid Rehman, Omair Ali, Salman Khan, Zain Ullah

