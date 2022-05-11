BUL vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Valletta Cup T20 2022 match between Bulgaria and Hungary: Bulgaria will be playing against Hungary in their opening game of the Valletta Cup T20 2022 on Wednesday, April 11. Bulgaria will hope for a turnaround this season after a poor performance last year.

The team lost all its three league games last season to finish at the bottom of the points table. They have made some changes to their squad this time around and will hope to start the league on a promising note. Prakash Mishra, Saim Hussain, Aravinda De-Silva and Kevin Dsouza are the players to watch out for from the Bulgaria camp.

Speaking of Hungary, they are coming into the game on the back of a big defeat against Malta by 45 runs. The team won its first game against Gibraltar but couldn’t replicate the same performance against Malta. Hungary bowlers conceded 206 runs in their 20 overs. Chasing the total, the batters scored only 161 runs.

Ahead of the match between Bulgaria and Hungary, here is everything you need to know:

BUL vs HUN Telecast

Bulgaria vs Hungary game will not be telecast in India.

BUL vs HUN Live Streaming

The Valletta Cup T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BUL vs HUN Match Details

Marsa Sports Club will host the game between the two sides at 7:00 PM IST on May 11, Wednesday.

BUL vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Hristo Lakov

Vice-Captain - Prakash Mishra

Suggested Playing XI for BUL vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Saim Hussain, Stan Ahuja

Batters: Prakash Mishra, Ali Farasat, Aravinda De-Silva, Kevin Dsouza

All-rounders: Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal

Bowlers: Sandeep Mohandas, Hristo Lakov, Akramullah Malikzada

BUL vs HUN Probable XIs:

Bulgaria: Ivaylo Katzarski, Omar Rasool, Saim Hussain, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Kevin Dsouza, Aravinda De-Silva, Albin Jacob, Rohan Patel, Sulaiman Ali, Hristo Lakov, Prakash Mishra

Hungary: Bhavani Prasad, Harsh Mandhyan, Marc Ahuja, Asanka Welligamage, Ali Farasat, Akramullah Malikzada, Sandeep Mohandas, Zahir Safi, Abhishek Kheterpal, Stan Ahuja(wk), Khaibar Deldar

