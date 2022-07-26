BUL vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Bulls XI vs Panthers XI Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T20 2022 at 7:00 pm IST

BUL vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Pondicherry T20 2022 match 26 between Bulls XI and Panthers XI: The Bulls XI will face the Panthers XI in the 26th match of the Pondicherry T20 2022 on Tuesday, July 26. Cricket Association Ground in Puducherry will host the exciting encounter. Live action will be underway from 7:00 pm IST.

After four consecutive defeats in the opening stages of the league, the Bulls XI have finally regained momentum, winning the last three matches on the trot. In their most recent match, they hammered Sharks XI to secure a 42-run win. The skipper Marimuthu Vikneshwaran has led the side from the front as he has played some match-winning knocks and has also been exceptional with his field placements and bowling changes. The bulls will be looking to carry their momentum forward with another win.

However, the Bulls have a tough opposition on their hands as the Panthers XI has been absolutely dominant in the tournament. Almost all teams have faced the wrath of the table toppers. Their last fixture was washed off and they had to settle with just one point. Panthers will now be looking to extend their lead at the top with another win on Tuesday.

Ahead of the Pondicherry T20 2022 match 26 between Bulls XI and Panthers XI; here is everything you need to know:

BUL vs PAN Telecast

The match between Bulls XI and Panthers XI will not be telecast in India.

BUL vs PAN Live Streaming

The match between Bulls XI and Panthers XI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BUL vs PAN Match 26 Details

The BUL vs PAN match will be played at the Cricket Association Ground in Puducherry on Tuesday, July 26, at 7:00 pm IST.

BUL vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Suggested Playing XI for BUL vs PAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Captain: Marimuthu Vikneshwaran

Vice-Captain: Yash Jadhav

Wicketkeepers: George Samuel, Siddarth Naidu

Batsmen: Jayaprakash Manikandan, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Damodaran Rohit

All-rounders: Yash Jadhav, SB Sai Chetan, Lawrence Jawaharraj

Bowlers: Ashok Kumar, Aravindaraj Arulprakasam, Karthik B Nair

Bulls XI vs Panthers XI Possible Starting XI:

Bulls XI Predicted Line-up: Marimuthu Vikneshwaran (c), Siddarth Naidu A(wk), Rajasekar Reddy, Ashwath Sridhar, Jay Pandey, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Surendiran P, Vengadeshwaran N, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Ashok Kumar R, Kumar Pazhani

Panthers XI Predicted Line-up: Damodaran Rohit(c), Yash Jadhav, George Samuel A(wk), Jayaprakash Manikandan, R Adithya Reddy, Ameer Zeeshan N, Karthik B Nair, Aravindaraj Arulprakasam, Ashith Rajiv, Gurvinder Singh, Abin Mathew

