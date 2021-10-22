BUL vs SWI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Valletta Cup T20 2021 between Bulgaria and Switzerland:

Bulgaria will square off against Switzerland in the third match of the Valletta Cup 2021 on Friday, October 22. The Marsa Sports Club in Malta will host this exciting contest and the game will kick off at 05:30 PM IST.

The Bulgarians struggled in the recently concluded Continental Cup, they failed to win a single game. The batters led the team down and they couldn’t qualify for the semi-finals. They will be looking for better performance in their maiden game of the Valletta Cup 2021.

The Swiss, on the other hand, haven’t had much game time in the recent past. However, they have a good mix of quality players in their ranks and will be looking to start the season on a positive note.

Ahead of today’s Valletta Cup T20 2021 match between Bulgaria and Switzerland; here is everything you need to know:

>BUL vs SWI Telecast

The Bulgaria vs Switzerland match won’t telecast in India.

>BUL vs SWI Live Streaming

The Bulgaria vs Switzerland match will be live-streamed on CricHeroes’ YouTube Channel.

>BUL vs SWI Match Details

The Valletta Cup T20 2021 match between Bulgaria and Switzerland will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa, on Friday, October 22, at 05:30 pm IST.

BUL vs SWI Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Aidan Andrews

>Vice-Captain: Hristo Lakov

>Suggested Playing XI for BUL vs SWI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Omar Rassol, Idrees Ul Haque

>Batters: Aravinda De Silva, Aidan Andrews, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Osama Mahmood

>All-rounders: Hristo Lakov, Sulaiman Ali

>Bowlers: Ashwin Vinod, Atagul Ahmadhel, Jacob Albin

>BUL vs SWI Probable XIs:

>Bulgaria: Prakash Mishra (C), Hristo Lakov, Atagul Ahmadhel, Jacob Albin, Sulaiman Ali, Rohan Bhavesh Patel, Kevin D’Souza, Aravinda De Silva, Akshay Harikumar, Omar Rassol (WK), Bakhtiar Tahiri

>Switzerland: Faheem Nazir, Muhammad Idrees Ul Haque, Aidan Andrews, Anser Mehmood, Arjun Vinod, Nicolas Henderson (C), Noorkhan Ahmadi, Osama Mahmood, Ali Nayyer, Ashwin Vinod, Asad Mahmood

