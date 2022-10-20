'Bumrah's Absence is a Big Loss For India But Facing Shami And Bhuvneshwar Will be a Challenge For Pakistan'

World-class Jasprit Bumrah’s absence will definitely be felt at the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup but India have enough quality in their pace attack to create problems for opponents, reckons former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed. Bumrah was ruled out of the showpiece event due to a back injury following which Mohammed Shami was promoted from the traveling reserves to the main 15-man squad.

India and Pakistan start their world cup by squaring off against each other this Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The two teams will be meeting for the third time this year with their earlier two clashes coming at the Asia Cup 2022 in UAE.

Javed thinks that Bumrah though makes a huge difference even when the pitches are flat but the Australian conditions which are helpful to pacers mean Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will prove to be a difficult proposition for Pakistan batters.

“It’s a big loss (Bumrah’s absence for India) but won’t make too much difference in these conditions (Australian)," Javed said in a video shared by paktv.tv on their YouTube channel.

He continued, “Bumrah ends up making a difference even on flat pitches, where there’s little swing on offer with his yorkers and bouncers. Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Siraj are good seam bowlers. So Pakistan will have difficulties. Runs won’t come easy (for them).

“Although Pakistan bowlers have the edge over their India (counterparts) but in these conditions they won’t be that weak. Shami is a very good seam bowler, especially when the pitch offers a little help (as well). Even Siraj does well (in such conditions). Bhuvneshwar is one of the best in seaming conditions," he added.

One of the big battles to look out for will be between left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi and India top-order.

Shaheen blew away India top-order the last time he played against them and Javed thinks the Australian conditions will be ideal for the youngster who has just recovered from a knee injury.

“The cricket season has just started in Australia. The pitches will be a bit soft. If you focus on length and swing then bowlers will get more out of them. The way Shaheen manages to get the ball to swing late make these conditions ideal for him. Facing Shaheen, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf will be quite a challenge for Indian batters," he said.

