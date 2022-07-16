BZW VS RYLS Dream11 Team Prediction For APL 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Bezawada Tigers vs Rayalaseema Kings, July 16, Visakhapatnam, 6:30 PM IST

BZW VS RYLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s BZW VS RYLS Shriram Andhra Premier League 2nd Qualifier match between Bezawada Tigers vs Rayalaseema Kings: Bezawada Tigers (BZW) will be up against Rayalaseema Kings (RYLS) in the crucial qualifier match of the Shriram Andhra Premier League 2022 on Saturday, July 16 at Vishakhapatnam.

The Bezawada Tigers have had an amazing run in the tournament so far and has finished second in the points table. They have secured 12 points in the tournament and are tipped by many to be the champions this season.

P Avinash has been the best batter for Bezawada Tigers as the right-handed batter has scored 164 runs. K Mahdeep Kumar has also been an important part of the batting unit and has accumulated 139 runs. Lalith Mohan has been their best bowler with five wickets in the tournament.

The Rayalaseema Kings are at the third position just behind BZW in the points table. They have the same number of points (12) as BZW. Their ace batter Shaik Rasheed has scored 119 runs at an average of 39. While the bowling attack has been led by B Santosh Kumar who has scalped 8 wickets in the tournament so far.

The match will be an intriguing one as both the sides are pretty balanced in all three departments of the game and will be fighting it out to secure a place in the all-important finals.

Ahead of the match between Bezawada Tigers vs Rayalaseema Kings; here is everything you need to know:

BZW VS RYLS Telecast

The match between Bezawada Tigers and Rayalaseema Kings will not be broadcast in India.

BZW VS RYLS Live Streaming

The match between Bezawada Tigers and Rayalaseema Kings will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

BZW VS RYLS Match Details

The BZW VS RYLS match will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, July 16, at 6:30 pm IST.

BZW VS RYLS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Pyla Avinash

Vice-Captain: Shaik Rasheed

Suggested Playing XI for BZW VS RYLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Ricky Bhui, KN Prudhvi Raj

Batters: Abhishek Reddy, Shaik Rasheed, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna

All-rounders: Pyla Avinash, Girinath Reddy, Manish Golamaru

Bowlers: KP Sai Rahul, Santosh Kumar, Jagarlapudi Ram

Bezawada Tigers vs Rayalaseema Kings Possible XIs

Bezawada Tigers predicted line-up: Ricky Bhui (c&wk), Bodapati Sumanth, Maheep Kumar, Pyla Avinash, Maddala A Praneeth, KP Sai Rahul, Jagdish Reddy, Manish Golamaru, Bandaru Ayyappa, Lalith Mohan, Shambu Akhil

Rayalaseema Kings predicted line-up: Shaik Rasheed, Girinath Reddy (c), Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Prasanth Kumar, Santosh Kumar, Bodavarapu Sudhakar, Abhishek Reddy, Jagarlapudi Ram, KN Prudhvi Raj (wk), B Vinay Kumar, Gontu Reddy

