>CAG vs BAV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 match between Calpe Giants and Bavaria: In the ninth and tenth match of the ECS T10 Gibraltar, Caple Giants will be going up against Bavaria. Both the matches will be played on February 03, Thursday at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar at 10:00 PM IST and 12:00 AM IST.

Calpe Giants made a dismal start to the league by losing their first two league matches against Tarik by 28 and 17 runs. The team quickly made amends and opened their account with two back-to-back victories over Pirates. Caple’s bowling unit played a major role in the team’s victory and they will hope to continue their exploits on Thursday as well.

Bavaria, on the other hand, started the T10 Championship on a dream note. The cricket club thrashed Sloggers in their first two games by 26 runs and nine wickets. For Bavaria, batters won both the matches.

>Ahead of the match between Calpe Giants and Bavaria; here is everything you need to know:

>CAG vs BAV Telecast

CAG vs BAV match will not be telecasted in India.

>CAG vs BAV Live Streaming

The Calpe Giants vs Bavaria game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>CAG vs BAV Match Details

The Calpe Giants vs Bavaria contest will be played at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar at 10:00 PM IST on February 03, Thursday.

>CAG vs BAV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Iain Latin

Vice-Captain- David Robesson

>Suggested Playing XI for CAG vs BAV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: David Jacobs, Joseph Marples

Batters: Patrick Hatchman, David Robesson, Christian Rocca

All-rounders: Paul Edgeller, Andrew Reyes, Lorne Burns

Bowlers: Samarth Bodha, Scott Blake, Iain Latin

>CAG vs BAV Probable XIs:

Calpe Giants: Dave Barley, Gareth Bunday, Scott Blake, Lee Rimmer, Lorne Burns, David Robesson, Paul Edgeller (c), Harry Scott, David Jacobs (wk), Joseph Marples, Patrick Hatchman

Bavaria: Morgan Peters, Andrew Reyes, James Bosio, Dylan Casciaro, Andrew Cromb, Samarth Bodha, Richard Buzaglo, Robert Alexander, Iain Latin, Kenroy Nestor, Christian Rocca

