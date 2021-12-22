India’s Test squad is currently in South Africa preparing for the three-match Test series that is scheduled to begin on December 26 with the Boxing-Day Test. The Indian team is currently staying at the Irene Lodge in Gauteng which has ensured strict protocols and regulations in the bio-bubble created by them. Because of being confined to the resort and limited public interaction amid fears of Covid-19’s Omicron variant, the team is restricted in terms of the recreational activities they can undertake during their time there.

However, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, and KL Rahul were among the few Indian cricketers who spent a great barbeque night with head coach Rahul Dravid. The cricketers were also joined by batting coach Vikram Rathour, team physio Nitin Patel, and a few other support staff members to dine in style on the BBQ night.

Opener Mayank Agarwal posted a picture of the night on his Instagram with the caption, “Nothing like a fiery BBQ night."

In the forthcoming series, India will be held to a high standard, especially following the Test team’s achievements under previous coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli. The challenge becomes grim considering all that has ensued in the dressing room after Virat Kohli was sacked as ODI captain and a pandora’s box was opened during his pre-departure press-conference. It may have clarified that there remain no issues between him and newly appointed limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma, but not all is well between him and BCCI.

Additionally, the Kohli-Dravid collaboration would be expected to conquer the South Africa challenge, as it remains the only country where India has not been able to win a Test series. The last time the Kohli-led side toured the rainbow nation three years ago, they embarked on a memorable journey as one of the best touring sides, in what was also Shastri and Kohli’s first foreign Test assignment.

They will face South Africa in a series of three Tests beginning December 26 in Centurion, Johannesburg, and Cape Town, with the 50-over matches beginning January 19.

