'Can Become a Very Good Option': Sajay Bangar Picks Virat Kohli's Backup at No. 3 in Limited-overs Format

Shreyas Iyer on Thursday played a magnificent innings against Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Lucknow. Batting at no. 3, the 27-year-old notched up his fourth half-century in the shortest format of the game. He remained unbeaten on 57, after smashing 2 sixes and 5 boundaries, as India posted 199 for 2 in 20 overs.

Iyer came at the crease following the dismissal of Rohit Sharma in the 12th over. He paired up with Ishan Kishan and added 44 runs to the second wicket. His cameo fuelled India’s innings in the death over, allowing the hosts set a challenging target for Sri Lanka. In reply, the visitors were restricted to 137 for 6.

Impressed with the knock played by Shreyas Iyer, former India player and batting coach Sanjay Bangar opined that the youngster is being groomed by the team as a backup option of Virat Kohli.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2022: Tamil Nadu’s Baba Twins - Aparajith & Indrajith - Script History Against Chhattisgarh

Speaking with Star Sports Network, Bangar said, “The bench is getting strong. The position at which Shreyas is being sent to bat, he is being continuously sent at No. 3. So God forbid if Virat Kohli gets injured in some match, I feel he can become a very good option at No. 3 and that is probably where the team management’s sights are set on Shreyas Iyer."

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan also agreed to Bangar and heaped huge praise on Shreyas Iyer.

“This guy has the swag. When this boy is in form, it is enjoyable to watch. The big shots he plays, he doesn’t stay at one spot but despite that, the balance he generates, it is his own ability.

“I like the non-looker six he hits the most. The two sixes he hit off the slower ones – one-off Karunaratne and later off Chameera. He answered the critics with his bat, you don’t need to answer with your tongue. If we expect Shreyas Iyer to bat always at a strike rate of around 160, that’s not going to happen, he is a different batter," Pathan said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here