Can India, Pakistan Play a T20I Series Every Year?: Ramiz Raja Proposes an Interesting Plan

Newly-appointed PCB chief Ramiz Raja is leaving no stone unturned to change the face of Pakistan cricket. He has been putting endless efforts to uplift the level of the game in the country. Time and again, Raja has also spoken for replenishing cricketing ties between India and Pakistan. And now, he has come up with an idea that not only will make the game interesting but will also attract the fans.

On Tuesday, the PCB chief took to Twitter, stating that he has decided to approach the International Cricket Council for a quadrangular T20I ‘Super Series’ involving India, Pakistan, Australia, and England, which will be played every year.

“Hello fans.Will propose to the ICC a Four Nations T20i Super Series involving Pak Ind Aus Eng to be played every year,to be hosted on rotation basis by these four. A separate revenue model with profits to be shared on percentage basis with all ICC members, think we have a winner," Raja wrote.

It will be interesting to see how the global cricketing body reacts to the proposal that indeed seems lucrative. If the series gets an approval, it will be a treat for the cricket fanatics, especially across India and Pakistan.

The diplomatic tensions between both nations have taken a massive toll on their cricketing activities. There was a time when the bilateral series between India and Pakistan wasn’t a big deal. However, in the past years, international cricket matches between the arch-rivals have been confined to continental (Asia Cup) and global (ICC) tournaments.

It has been over nine years since they locked horns in a bilateral series. Back in 2012, Pakistan toured India for 3 T20Is and as many ODIs. The last time both sides met was in the T20 World Cup last year in the UAE where the Men in Green defeated Virat Kohli & Co.

