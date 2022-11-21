Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan. Among these three, one will open for India alongside skipper Rohit Sharma in the 2023 ODI World Cup, this is a given! But what if you could add one more name to the mix, how about Narayan Jagadeesan? Especially after that knock at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium where he took the inexperienced Arunachal Pradesh attack to the sword. The critics will argue that how can someone come into national reckoning just on the basis of one domestic knock, but how many times such a knock gets played?

On Monday, the 26-year-old from Tamil Nadu cricketer became a major trend on Twitter. He had slammed 277 off just 141 balls-this is the highest individual List A score in world cricket. But the way he went about his business, just a few days after he was released by CSK, spoke volumes about his grit and unshakeable faith in his abilities-these two traits are a must for any potential India cricketer, don’t you agree?

Released by the 2021 IPL champions, Jagadeesan never let his base nature get the better of him. He first reached to a century in 77 balls and then took out the bottled frustration (if any) as he went onto slam 15 maximums and 25 boundaries at the Chinnaswamy which, unfortunately, had no broadcast facility available. But Jagadeesan and CSK go a long way and their story is not that sweet.

Back in 2020 IPL auctions, CSK wasted no time in snapping him up for 20 Lakh, but the debut season wasn’t upto the mark and most importantly, it left skipper MS Dhoni fuming. Needless to say his stats- they were 33 runs in 5 matches. The door was shut slam on his face and CSK moved on as they made their list of released players public a few weeks ago.

But Jagadeesan never complained. He was back in the grind and he made sure that he shows the world what he is made of. 277 is just one great knock and people close to him saw it long coming. Between November 13 and November 19, he went onto slam 4 consecutive centuries in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Talk about consistency, another check box ticked. So, what have we got here? Grit, faith and consistency-all good ingredients of a potential India cricketer!

Moreover with 2023 ODI World Cup right around the corner, the timing of that knock is a godsend. But despite having said all these things, what are his realistic chances? Yes, because the queue is already long. As mentioned above-Dhawan, Gill and Kishan are not just names these are well-established players with huge fan bases. Will Jagadeesan be picked in face of these names, knowing fully well that Kishan has played a handful of games for India. Meanwhile Gill made his debut in July 2022. Oh, and by the way here is one more name that Jagadeesan has to get past. Ruturaj Gaikwad. Just one ODI even after a dream IPL in 2021.

Recently, India were knocked out of T20 World Cup and if that had done the most damage to someone’s reputation, then it had to be the Indian openers-KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. Although, Rahul will possibly bat at three, Rohit’s iffy form is something that Men in Blue can’t afford.

With that being said, how feasible is bringing in a consistent, but rookie opener in the eleven? To be very frank, the management might only pick him in the fifteen if he scores loads of runs-yes, loads of! Not to mention that historically our country has produced great openers, but only two played at the end of the day. The road is long, but Jagadeesan has the three ingredients for the hard times-Grit, unshakeable faith and consistency.

