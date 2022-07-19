'Can Never Rule Out a Player of his Calibre': After Rohit, Virat Kohli Finds Support From Another Teammate

Virat Kohli is going through an extremely tough phase in his cricketing career. The lack of runs in the past two years has led to unending criticism and scrutiny off the field. Amidst all the discussions, the former Indian captain has received backing from his teammate and veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik.

The last hundred from Kohli’s bat came in 2019. Since then, it has been just a downhill ride for him. However, recently Indian skipper Rohit Sharma backed Virat Kohli and now the latest to back the right-handed batter is Karthik.

While speaking to The Times of India, Dinesh Karthik asserted that Kohli has a lot of experience and he has achieved tremendous success over time. Kohli’s non-inclusion in the squad for the West Indies tour will give him a good break and will help him to return to the side completely recharged.

Karthik said, “Virat has experienced insane success over the period of time. Now he will get a good break and will come back all recharged and hopefully, will do phenomenally well. You can never rule out a player of his calibre."

Karthik’s comeback journey is not less than a fairytale. While quite a few cricket enthusiasts had believed that he won’t return back to the playing ways after his commentary stint in 2019, his comeback has made all the news. The 37-year-old commented on his comeback and admitted that despite the struggles, he worked hard for his return to the squad.

“It is never easy, but I have worked hard for it. Also, given the bench strength that we have today, the competition is always going to be a part of it. This is the beauty of Indian cricket," said Karthik.

Karthik has strengthened the Indian squad with his role as a match finisher and is expected to play a key role in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia as well.

He mentioned that the team is preparing hard for the challenges likely to surface during the world cup and the environment in the team is quite optimistic for performance.

“As a team, we are preparing for the challenges we will have to face during the upcoming World Cup. Coach Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma have taken everyone along as we prepare for the big event. It is a very positive environment," said Karthik.

