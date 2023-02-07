‘Can Survive 100 DRS Appeals’: Iceland Cricket’s Tweet on SRK’s Pathaan Ahead of India vs Australia Test Series

India’s love for cinema and cricket is an open secret. From boisterously waving flags in the stadium to whistling in the cinema halls, most Indian fans feel a plethora of emotions running strongly through their veins. As Team India prepares to face Australia, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan seems to have become the central point of attraction among the global cricket fraternity. The movie has already collected over Rs 400 crore in India in just two weeks, making it one of the fastest Hindi films to do so. The Pathaan fever seems to have spread overseas as well. The official Twitter handle of Iceland Cricket recently shared a hilarious post suggesting that the protagonist from the movie should be part of India’s Test squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. They also said in a cheeky manner that Pathaan can survive 100 DRS appeals and the “pesky" Aussie bowlers.

“Many of us just watched a film called Pathaan at the Bio Paradis cinema in Reykjavik. India should pick the main character. He could survive at least 100 DRS appeals and handle the spinning wickets of Ahmedabad, plus all the toxic ammunition fired by the pesky Aussies," the tweet read.

Advertisement

The post soon sparked a meme fest as social media users shared their views. A fan commented, “Bro, he’s literally the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders."

Another person wrote, “Always creative with your suggestions guys! Believe he has seen it."

One social media user cheekily wrote, “Looks like you saw some of Irfan Pathan batting highlights."

Advertisement

Another fan claimed that spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be enough to decimate the Aussies in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. “We don’t need Pathaan for that. Ashwin is enough," the tweet read.

India will take on Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy commencing on February 9. Apart from their fierce rivalry, this series is also a great opportunity for India to cement a place in the finals of the World Test Championship.

The first game is scheduled to be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The following matches will be played in Delhi, Dharamshala and Ahmedabad. Australia currently claim the top spot in the ICC Men’s Test team rankings with a win percentage of 75. 56. Team India are placed in second position with a win percentage of 58.93.

Get the latest Cricket News here