CAN vs BAH Dream11 Team Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Desert Cup T20I Series 2022, November 17, 9:30 PM IST

CAN vs BAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Desert Cup T20I Series 2022 between Canada and Bahrain: Canada will go up against Bahrain for the second time in the Desert Cup T20I Series 2022 on Thursday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1). Canada dominated the first match between the two sides, registering a comprehensive four-wicket victory.

On the back of a 51-run knock by Aaron Johnson, the team chased the score of 196 runs within 19.2 overs. Ammar Khalid was the pick of the bowler with three wickets.

Canada is presently the top team in the tournament with three wins. After winning against Bahrain, they defeated Saudi Arabia and Oman by 66 and one run, respectively. Speaking of Bahrain, they beat Oman and Saudi Arabia by six wickets and 53 runs to occupy second place in the standings.

Ahead of the match between Canada and Bahrain, here is everything you need to know:

CAN vs BAH Telecast

Canada vs Bahrain game will not be telecast in India.

CAN vs BAH Live Streaming

CAN vs BAH game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

CAN vs BAH Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) at 9:30 PM IST on November 17, Thursday.

CAN vs BAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Mathias

Vice-Captain: Salman Nazar

Suggested Playing XI for CAN vs BAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Umer Imtiaz Toor

Batters: Aaron Johnson, Haider Ali Butt, Imran Javed Anwar

All-rounders: Sikander Billah, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Akhil Kumar, David Mathias

Bowlers: Saad Bin Zafar, Sachin Kumar, Salman Nazar

CAN vs BAH Probable XIs

Canada: Udaybir Walia, Salman Nazar, Ammar Khalid, Dillon Heyliger, Akhil Kumar, Rayyan Pathan, Aaron Johnson, Bhupinder Singh, Harsh Thaker, Shreyas Movva, Saad Bin Zafar (c)

Bahrain: Muhammad Rizwan Butt, Haider Ali Butt, Sachin Kumar, Umer Imtiaz Toor, Sarfaraz Ali (c), David Mathias, Sikander Billah, Shahid Mahmood, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Imran Javed Anwar, Abdul Majeed Malik

