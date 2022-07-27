CAN vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction For ICC Men’s CWC Challenge 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Canada vs Denmark, July 27, 7:30 PM IST

CAN vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s (July 27) ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A match between Canada and Denmark: The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge Leagues are a two-and-a-half-year competition comprising 12 teams competing for a place in the prestigious ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. In the opening fixture of the second round of League A matches, Canada will clash against Denmark on Wednesday, July 27.

After the end of the first set of matches, Canada finished at the top of the table after winning four out of their five matches. In their last match of the league, Canada faced defeat at the hands of Singapore by 4 runs. The table toppers will be desperate to bounce back and extend their lead at the top.

Meanwhile, Denmark are currently in the fourth position in the table with just 2 wins and 3 losses. Keep an eye on all-rounder Nicolaj Laegsgaard who has been the pivot of the Danish line-up. They played their last match of the league against Canada and were defeated by 48 runs. They will be looking to seek revenge when the two sides meet on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between Canada and Denmark; here is everything you need to know:

CAN vs DEN Telecast

The ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A match between Canada and Denmark will not be telecast in India.

CAN vs DEN Live Streaming

The ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A match between Canada and Denmark will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CAN vs DEN Match Details

The CAN vs DEN match will be played at the Maple Leaf Stadium, Ontario on Wednesday, July 27, at 7:30 pm IST.

CAN vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nicolaj Laegsgaard

Vice-Captain: Rizwan Mahmood

Suggested Playing XI for CAN vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Hamza Tariq, Taranjit Bharaj

Batters: Frederik Klokker, Matthew Spoors, Navneet Dhaliwal

All-rounders: Saad bin Zafar, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Rizwan Mahmood

Bowlers: Oliver Hald, Dillon Heyliger, Jatinderpal Matharu

Canada vs Denmark Possible XIs

Canada Predicted Line-up: Rayyan Pathan, Matthew Spoors, Navneet Dhaliwal (c), Ravinderpal Singh, Junaid Siddiqui, Hamza Tariq (wk), Saad bin Zafar, Harsh Thaker, Jatinderpal Matharu, Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana

Denmark Predicted Line-up: Frederik Klokker (c), Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Hamid Shah, Said Ahmad, Surya Anand, Musa Shaheen, Rizwan Mahmood, Taranjit Bharaj (wk), Oliver Hald, Jino Jojo, Saran Aslam

