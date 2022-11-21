CAN vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s match between Canada vs Oman: Oman and Canada will meet in the finals of the Desert Cup T20I series. The Canadians came up trumps in their previous encounter with each other. Aaron Johnson made a quickfire 81 runs off 49 balls helping them chase down a competitive target of 169. Ammar Khalid and Saad Bin Zafar also bowled great spells on the day to help restrict the opposition.

Kaleemullah and Rafiullah did their best in the bowling department by chipping in with three wickets each for Oman. Whilst Jatinder Singh and Zeeshan Maqsood put in commendable performances with the bat, it wasn’t enough for them to seal the victory on the day.

Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will fight it out for the third position in this series before Oman and Canada go head-to-head once again to decide who will be the victor of the Desert Cup T20I series.

It will be interesting to see if the men from Oman be able to keep the explosive Johnson quiet or will the Canadians run away with the trophy

Ahead of the match between Oman vs Canada; here is everything you need to know:

CAN vs OMN Telecast

The CAN vs OMN match will be shown on Sony Ten 4.

CAN vs OMN Match Details

The CAN vs OMN match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, November 21 at 9:30 PM IST.

CAN vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aaron Johnson

Vice-Captain: Z Maqsood

Suggested Playing XI for CAN vs OMN Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: S Wijeyeratne, Naseem Khushi

Batters: Jatinder Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Aaron Johnson.

Allrounders: Z Maqsood, Rafiullah M, D Heyliger

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, S Bin Zafar, A Khalid

Canada vs Oman Possible XIs

Canada Predicted Line-up: Aaron Johnson, Matthew Spoors, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, D Heyliger, S Wijeyeratne, Ammar Khalid, Kaleem Sana, Saad Bin Zafar, Ravinderpal Singh

Oman Predicted Line-up: Ayan Khan, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap kumar Harishbhai, Naseem Khushi, Rafiullah M, Bilal Khan, Z Maqsood, Kaleemullah, Sufyan Mehmood, Shoaib khan, Samay Shrivastava

