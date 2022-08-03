CAN vs QAT Dream11 Team Prediction: Canada vs Qatar Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A, CAN vs QAT match, August 3, Maple Leaf Stadium, Ontario, 7:30 pm IST

CAN vs QAT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s (August 3) ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A match between Canada and Qatar:

Canada will face Qatar in the 26th match of the CWC Challenge League A at the Maple Leaf Ground on Wednesday, August 3. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Canada has had an outstanding campaign, winning seven out of the eight games they have played so far. They are currently at the top of the points table with 14 points. Batters Saad Bin Zafar and Navneet Dhaliwal have consistently put out excellent performances for the Canadian side. They will hope to keep their high-flying momentum going in their next encounter.

On the contrary, Qatar has had a dismal run in the league so far. The side has looked out of touch and has won just three games till now. All-rounder Muhammad Murad has been the standout player in the side that has failed to produce anything significant this season. Skipper Mohammed Rizlan will have to inspire his team and start getting wins under their belt if they have to make it to the esteemed ICC T20 World Cup.

Canada will prove to be a tough nut to crack but Qatar is known to be a side that creates significant upsets every now and then.

Ahead of the match between Canada and Qatar; here is everything you need to know:

CAN vs QAT Telecast

The ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A match between Canada and Qatar will not be telecast in India.

CAN vs QAT Live Streaming

The ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A match between Canada and Qatar will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CAN vs QAT Match Details

The CAN vs QAT match will be played at the Maple Leaf Stadium, Ontario on Wednesday, August 3, at 7:30 pm IST.

CAN vs QAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Saad bin Zafar

Vice-Captain: Navneet Dhaliwal

Suggested Playing XI for CAN vs QAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hamza Tariq, Mohammed Rizlan

Batsmen: Navneet Dhaliwal, Akash Babu, Matthew Spoors

All-rounders: Saad bin Zafar, Imran Raffi, Muhammad Murad

Bowlers: Dillon Heyliger, Mohammed Nadeem, Kaleem Sana

Canada vs Qatar Possible Starting XI:

Canada Predicted Starting Line-up: Rayyan Pathan, Matthew Spoors, Navneet Dhaliwal (c), Ravinderpal Singh, Junaid Siddiqui, Hamza Tariq (wk), Saad bin Zafar, Harsh Thaker, Jatinderpal Matharu, Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana

Qatar Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammed Rizlan (c&wk), Imal Liyanage, Muhammad Tanveer, Kamran Khan, Zaheer Ibrahim, Imran Raffi, Akash Babu, Muhammad Ikramullah, Muhammad Murad, Mohammed Nadeem, Musawar Shah

