'Can We Request Him to Come Out of Retirement': Ex-IND Pacer's Tweet on MS Dhoni is Going Viral

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is serving some unexpected scenes to cricket fanatics. While the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are struggling to remain among runs, legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni has continuously been turning the time back in every game he is featuring. Despite drawing curtains on his international career two years ago, the former captain is playing the finisher’s role like his heydays.

Ever since Dhoni has relinquished the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings, he has been in a great nick. In the previous encounter with Mumbai Indians, he scored an unbeaten 28 off 13 balls and finished the chase with 17 required off the last six balls. So far, he has played seven games and scored 120 runs at an average of 60 which is more than that of Kohli (19.83) and Rohit (16.29).

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

After his heroics against the Mumbai Indians, Dhoni’s close friend and former teammate Rudra Pratap Singh took to Twitter and suggested making a request to the former captain to come out of retirement for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Australia.

“Can we request @msdhoni to come out from retirement for T20 World Cup! #Dhoni #Mahi #MIvsCSK," RP Singh tweeted.

It has been 9 years since India won an ICC tournament. Back in 2013, the Dhoni-led Indian team defeated England to bag the title.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans First Team to Win Toss and Bat; Vijay Shankar Dropped

Dhoni played his last international game in the 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand which the men in blue lost by 18 runs at Old Trafford Manchester and were ultimately eliminated from the tournament. Almost a year later, on 15 August 2020, he took to Instagram and shared a video montage to announce his retirement from international cricket.

Advertisement

That year, CSK had a horrendous season as they become the first team to be eliminated from the IPL. It was for the first in the history of the tournament that they failed to make it to the playoffs. However, they made a strong return next year and went on to win the title for the fourth time after defeating KKR in the finals.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here