CAN vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 match between Canada and Germany: Canada will kickstart the second round of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 with an encounter against Germany. Both the teams are out from the trophy race and will thus play in the 5th Place Semi-Finals. Canada and Germany will be well versed with the pitch as the game will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), AI Amerat at 11:30 AM IST on February 22, Tuesday.

Canada made a good start to the tournament by defeating the Philippines in their first game. However, two back-to-back defeats pushed the teams towards third place in the Group A standings. Navneet Dhaliwal’s side looked ordinary with the bat in their last two games.

Speaking of Germany, the team failed to open their account in the league. Under the leadership of Venkatraman Ganesan, Germany lost all their three league games to languish at the rock-bottom in the Group B points table.

Ahead of the match between Canada and Germany; here is everything you need to know:

CAN vs GER Telecast

CAN vs GER match will not be telecast in India.

CAN vs GER Live Streaming

Canada vs Germany game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

CAN vs GER Match Details

Canada vs Germany contest will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), AI Amerat at 11:30 AM IST on February 22, Tuesday.

CAN vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Matthew Spoors

Vice-Captain- Faisal Bin Mubashir

Suggested Playing XIs for CAN vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Michael Richardson

Batters: Navneet Dhaliwal, Rayyan Pathan, Faisal Bin Mubashir

All-rounders: Dieter Klein, Matthew Spoors, Justin Broad

Bowlers: Junaid Siddiqui, Saad Bin Zafar, Venkatraman Ganesan, Muslim Yar Ashraf

CAN vs GER Probable XIs:

Canada: Kaleem Sana, Rayyan Pathan, Matthew Spoors, Navneet Dhaliwal (c), Saad Bin Zafar, Harsh Thaker, Junaid Siddiqui, Dillon Heyliger, Salman Nazar, Ravinderpal Singh, Hamza Tariq (wk).

Germany: Muslim Yar Ashraf, Justin Broad, Shoaib Khan, Michael Richardson (wk), Dieter Klein, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Talha Khan, Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Ghulam Ahmadi, Dylan Alexander Blignaut, Faisal Bin Mubashir.

